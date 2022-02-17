Kendall Jenner divides fans amid accusations of getting 'too much lip filler'

The supermodel fans have accused of getting lip fillers after noticing a change in the size of her lips.

Kendall Jenner has been accused of getting too much filler after fans noticed her "face change" in her latest Instagram post.

The 26-year-old supermodel's fans have pointed out that she has appeared to have a plumper lip in recent months.

On Tuesday (Feb 15) Kendall shared a series of photos of herself after a new photoshoot for her collaboration brand FWRD.

While the reality TV star stunned in a colour-block jumper, while posing in a Black Porsche, eagle-eyed fans noticed a change in Kendall's face.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "She’s been looking different lately, too much filler? She’s naturally stunning. She really needs to stop now".

Another fan added: "Does anyone else find it weird that Kendall Jenner has a sh*t ton of lip filler but all her professional modeling shoots edit her lips to look small/normal? But her selfies/personal pics look totally different?????"

Kendall pictured in 2010 (L) and pictured at the SuperBowl in 2022 (R). Picture: Getty

A third fan took to Twitter and wrote: "Here’s what I don’t understand, if you’re getting lip fillers, make them the size you want them to be??

Why get filler and then still over line I don’t understand like we can see that you’re drawing outside of the line… Kendall Jenner I’m looking at u"

Many fans pointed out that Kendall once called out her younger sister Kylie, 24, for her big lip filler lips.

While Kendall's sisters, including Kim and Khloe, have all admitted to having cosmetic procedures in the past, the supermodel always vouched for natural beauty.

remember when kendall jenner was talking about kylie behind her back & saying her lips look too big & she has too much filler… I can’t be the only one who thinks this lip liner / filler situation is tooo much??? kylie’s lips look more real than this, yet ken is the “natural one” pic.twitter.com/cB9L26t1pz — ⚡️ (@harryscerise) February 14, 2022

In a clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall is seen criticising her sister Kylie after she got lip injections, claiming they are 'too big' and 'nobody needs anything' to make themselves look better.

However, fans are now calling out Kendall for seemingly getting lip fillers.

On Sunday (Feb 13) Kendall was pictured at the Super Bowl, and fans have begged her to return to her natural looks.