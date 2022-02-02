Machine Gun Kelly slammed over 'disgusting' sexual underage Kendall Jenner comments

The rapper has received backlash over sexual comments he made about Kendall Jenner when she was just 17, and he was 23.

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of inappropriate sexual content.

Machine Gun Kelly has come under fire over sexual comments he made about Kendall Jenner when she was underage.

The Houston rapper, who is now engaged to Megan Fox, made the repulsive comments during an interview with Fuse in 2013, when he was 23 and Jenner was just 17.

Machine Gun Kelly, is an American rapper, singer, musician, and actor. Picture: Getty

During the interview, the host asked Kelly who his first celebrity crush was, to which he replied, 'I don't care who my first celebrity crush was because right now it's Kendall Jenner.'

The 'Rap Devil' rapper then went on to tell Fuse that he'd spoken about his crush 'so many motherf**king times'. He also added: 'I hope that I'm snagging that. Don't let me move to LA. Oof, I'm finding her.'

Reality TV star-turned-model Jenner, who is now 26 years old, was under the legal age of consent at the time of the interview. She was just 17 and the legal age of consent is 18 in Los Angeles.

However, Kelly still said he was 'counting down the days' until her birthday and added: 'I’m not waiting until she’s 18, I’ll go now.'

Kendall Jenner rose to fame from the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is a now a well-renowned supermodel. Picture: Getty

During the interview, he tried to justify his point, claiming: 'I’m 23, dog, I’m not like a creepy age, y’know what I’m saying? I’m 23, she’s 17, and she’s a celebrity. There’s no limits right there.'

Kelly then went on to list a number of other celebrities who have dated people who are underage.

The rapper mentioned who he considers to be 'one of the greatest lead singers ever', Robert Plant, who Kelly claimed 'dated a girl who was 14'.

Another famous person who Kelly's looked up to was Axl Rose, whom he described as 'one of the biggest badasses ever' before claiming that he 'dated a girl who was 16 and wrote a song on his first album about the girl that was 16'.

Hollywood actress Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged on January 11th in Puerto Rico. Picture: Getty

Finishing up his spiel, Kelly said, 'I don’t care, say what you want, man, if Kendall Jenner is in your bedroom naked and you’re 50, you’re going.'

The clip resurfaced on social media, leaving fans in utter disgust over Kelly's comments about Kendall Jenner.

One fan wrote: "Finally people are discussing this. Vile." while another person wrote: "that's disgusting wtf".

A third Twitter user wrote: "why the f**k is this dude still around?". See other reactions below.

Kelly has previously received backlash for making inappropriate comments about Eminem's then-16-year-old daughter Hailie Jade, who he described as 'hot as f*ck' in a since-deleted tweet.