Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

A recap of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship so far. Here's what we know about the couple.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made a striking appearance together on Sunday (May 23) at the Billboard Awards, following many other public relationship milestones.

May 2020 - Rumours began Rumours surrounding the 35 year old Actress and the 31 year old Artist emerged around the same time conversation began on Fox's split from ex-husband, Actor Brian Austin Green. Sources caught the pair getting food together following their meeting on the set of film 'Midnight In The Switchgrass' the previous month. Speculation was then fuelled by a post from Beverly 90210 star Green, about his ex wife to mark her birthday. The post consisted of a picture of a butterfly and a flower with a cryptic caption that reads: "Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen) Speculation was furthered when the Transformers actress appeared in the music video of Kelly's hit song 'Bloody Valentine', where the two appear to be acting as a couple. Fox is seen singing along to lyrics such as "In my head, I'm calling you girlfriend. What the f**k."

June 2020 - Couples first public kiss The following month the Daily Mail shared an exclusive of the couple publicly holding hands and kissing, confirming previous rumours of their romance. Days later, Kelly appeared to consolidate this with a tweet quoting lyrics his song 'Blood Valentine' - in which Fox starred. The tweet reads "I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f**k.’ Life imitated art on that one". MGK tweets lyrics from his song 'Bloody Valentine'. Picture: Twitter/@machinegunkelly

July 2020 - A romantic getaway and their first interview In July of 2020 The Sun spotted the pair looking cosy in Los Angeles International Airport, where they were again photographed kissing. In the same month Entertainment Tonight shared details of the couples appearance on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast 'Give them Lala... with Randall'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randall Emmett (@randallemmettfilms) In the interview Megan shares that on meeting her boyfriend she "knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame". The actress elaborated saying "we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away".

August 2020 - Instagram official August of 2020 saw Fox post the couple on her Instagram page - with a black and white mirror selfie, similar to a picture previously shared by MGK. The post was captioned with a heartfelt message that reads "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

September 2020 - MGK meets Megans kids The couples relationship appeared to keep blossoming as in September sources told US Weekly that the Blood Valentine singer had met the star actresses children. Fox has three sons - Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey River, three - with her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green. The source told that "Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious" with the couple even being said to be "planning a future together".

November - Megan gets a tattoo tribute to her boyfriend Fans were shocked when only 6 months into their relationship the 43 year old actress was spotted with a tattoo tribute to her boyfriend. The ink was spotted during the American Music Awards where the couple made their first red carpet appearance. 2020 American Music Awards - Backstage. Picture: Getty The cursive tattoo is placed on the Actress' collarbone and is thought to read 'el pistolero' which means 'gunman' in Spanish. This refers to the nickname of her beau, whose real name is Colson Baker.

February 2021 - Valentines day Insta posts The couple continued to declare their love publicly on Instagram on Valentines day, with both Megan and MGK posting couple pics. Fox captioned her post with a poetic message that read: "there goes my heart

manifest outside of my body

draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy

magical and haunted

kinetic and tortured

ethereal and dangerous

cosmic

lawless

eternal

creative genius

the journey will likely be perilous

but there is no destination without him

happy valentine’s day rehab barbie ❤️" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Her boyfriends post however, sparked more controversy with a cute couple pic captioned simply with "I wear your blood around my neck 🔪🩸" View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)