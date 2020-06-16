Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox confirm relationship with first public kiss

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox confirmed their romanced after stepping out in Los Angeles looking veer loved up. Picture: Getty

The 'Rap Devil' rapper and the superstar actress were spotted holding hands and kissing in Los Angeles after her split from husband Brian Austin Green.

Machine Gun Kelly has confirmed his romance with Megan Fox after the pair were spotted holding hands and kissing in Los Angeles on Monday evening (June 15).

The 'Rap Devil' rapper, 30, and the Jennifer's Body actress, 34, were pictured leaving a bar in Sherman Oaks before sharing a kiss in their car before driving away. (See the pictures here.)

Megan Fox was spotted kissing Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met on the set of serial killer movie Midnight In The Switchgrass. Picture: Getty

The sighting comes just days after Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green was spotted leaving a bar with former teen bride Courtney Stodden over the weekend.

Megan and MGK sparked dating rumours back in May after Megan was pictured sitting in the passenger seat of MGK's purple Aston Martin, picking up a takeout. She also starred in Kelly's new music video for his song 'Bloody Valentine', where she plays his sadistic love interest.

It was revealed last month that Megan and Brian has split after almost a decade. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star began dating Megan in 2004. They got married in June 2010 and have three sons together; Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey River, three.

Megan starred in Machine Gun Kelly's music video for 'My Bloody Valentine'. Picture: YouTube

On an episode of his podcast, Brian, 46, didn't rule out a reconciliation with Megan but did confirm that the pair have separated, saying, "I mean, we have a lot of life left."

"So the paths have started gone in separate ways for now. They could come back together. They may not. We don't know. I don't know. I don't want to make any predictions with that because I have no idea."

He added, "I will always love her and I know she'll always love me." Megan was also spotted without her wedding ring during an Instagram Live for a product she was promoting.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announced their split back in May. Picture: Getty

Machine Gun Kelly - whose real name is Colson Baker - had previously met Megan on the set of serial killer movie 'Midnight In The Switchgrass' which began filming shortly before coronavirus lockdown began.

Megan filed for divorce from Brian back in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences, but they got back together soon after and she became pregnant with Journey the following year.