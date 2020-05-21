Megan Fox confirms split with Brian Austin Green as fans spot hidden clue in video

Megna Fox was spotted without her wedding ring in a recent video. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The actress, 34, was spotted hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly and starred in his new music video for 'Bloody Valentine'.

Megan Fox has cryptically confirmed her split with husband Brian Austin Green amid rumours she's dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The 'Transformers' actress, 34, joined interior design guru and CEO of Redline Steel, Colin Wayne, on Instagram Live on Wednesday (May 20) to help promote the company's $2 million Memorial Day giveaway.

Megan Fox was spotted without her wedding ring during an Instagram Live. Picture: Instagram

However, fans couldn't help but notice that Fox wasn't wearing her wedding ring in the video, just days after Brian himself appeared to confirm the split on his podcast.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star began dating Megan in 2004. They got married in June 2010 and have three sons together; Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey River, three.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green married in June 2010 after six years of dating. Picture: Getty

On his podcast, Brian, 46, didn't rule out a reconciliation with Megan but did confirm that the pair have separated, saying, "I mean, we have a lot of life left."

"So the paths have started gone in separate ways for now. They could come back together. They may not. We don't know. I don't know. I don't want to make any predictions with that because I have no idea.'

He added, "I will always love her and I know she'll always love me."

Fox was spotted getting takeout with Machine Gun Kelly (pictured) amid split rumours with husband Brian Austin Green. Picture: Getty

Megan and 'Rap Devil' rapper Kelly, 30, sparked dating rumours last week after Megan was pictured sitting in the passenger seat of MGK's purple Aston Martin, picking up a takeout.

Megan also starred in Kelly's new music video for his song 'Bloody Valentine', where she plays his sadistic love interest.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, had previously met Megan on the set of serial killer movie 'Midnight In The Switchgrass' which began filming shortly before coronavirus lockdown began.

A day after Megan and Kelly were spotted together, Brian shared a cryptic message on social media alongside an image of some butterflies.

"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long," he wrote on Instagram, "They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it."