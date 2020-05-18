Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox spark dating rumours as her husband responds

Megan Fox's husband reacts to Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Megan Fox's husband has responded after she was spotted hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly during quarantine.

Megan Fox's husband Brian Austin Green has posted a cryptic message on her birthday, after the Transformers actress was spotted hanging out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, on Friday.

Both Fox and the rapper, 30, have been cast in Midnight In The Switchgrass, although production on the film has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Deadline.

A day after the outing, Green, 46, – who is an actor in Beverly Hills, 90210 – shared a cryptic message on social media, on his wife’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Brain wrote “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long,” he wrote alongside a photograph of a butterfly on a flower.

The post continued to read “They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

The response came after Fox was spotted getting a takeout with Machine Gun Kelly. In the photos, exclusive to Daily Mail, Megan was pictured sitting in the passenger seat of MGK's Aston Martin.

The married couple, who share sons Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7, was also seen at a Calabasas parking lot last month.

However, the married actors both have recently been photographed without their wedding rings.

The pair's romance began back in 2004. Picture: Getty

On Saturday (May 16) Green was spotted without his ring, while visiting the same coffee shop Fox and the rapper had been to the day before.

Fox and Green romance began after they met on the set of Hope & Faith back in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30. They dated for about two years, before getting engaged in November 2006.

Over a year after calling it off in February 2009, they got engaged again and officially tied the knot in 2010. However, Fox filed for divorce in 2015. The married couple have had their fair share of ups and downs.

Last year, Green opened up about how the pair had struggled “at first” to see eye-to-eye on how to parent.

