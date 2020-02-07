Machine Gun Kelly and Demi Lovato spark dating rumours after being spotted on cosy night out

Machine Gun Kelly & Demi Lovato are reportedly dating. Picture: Getty

The Ohio rapper is rumoured to be dating Pop Star Demi Lovato after they were spotted on a night out in West Hollywood.

Machine Gun Kelly and Demi Lovato sparked dating rumours after being spotted out together in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday (Feb 12).

The "Rap Devil" rapper and Pop star were photographed leaving Soho House West Hollywood – a members-only club in Los Angeles around 2 a.m.

Lovato, 27, and MGK, 29, walked out of the members only club together, but apparently got into separate cars.

However, MGK’s Aston Martin convertible was reportedly seen following Lovato’s SUV toward the "Sober" singers condo according to Page Six.

Although they were rumoured to be dating, sources from TMZ claim that there's nothing romantic going on between Demi and MGK.

The pair apparently went to Soho House to hang out with a mutual friend.

MGK and Lavato have chilled out together in the past. They were spotted back in 2017 at an Emo Nite LA event.

Last month, Kelly was linked to Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, after the pair were getting close at a Grammys afterparty.

Kelly was also rumoured to be dating his friend Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend, Kate Beckinsale, though she denied that they were an item.