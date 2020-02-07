Machine Gun Kelly and Demi Lovato spark dating rumours after being spotted on cosy night out

7 February 2020, 12:16

Machine Gun Kelly & Demi Lovato are reportedly dating
Machine Gun Kelly & Demi Lovato are reportedly dating. Picture: Getty

The Ohio rapper is rumoured to be dating Pop Star Demi Lovato after they were spotted on a night out in West Hollywood.

Machine Gun Kelly and Demi Lovato sparked dating rumours after being spotted out together in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday (Feb 12).

Machine Gun Kelly responds to Eminem's "bullsh*t" diss on new album

The "Rap Devil" rapper and Pop star were photographed leaving Soho House West Hollywood – a members-only club in Los Angeles around 2 a.m.

Lovato, 27, and MGK, 29, walked out of the members only club together, but apparently got into separate cars.

However, MGK’s Aston Martin convertible was reportedly seen following Lovato’s SUV toward the "Sober" singers condo according to Page Six.

Although they were rumoured to be dating, sources from TMZ claim that there's nothing romantic going on between Demi and MGK.

The pair apparently went to Soho House to hang out with a mutual friend.

MGK and Lavato have chilled out together in the past. They were spotted back in 2017 at an Emo Nite LA event.

Last month, Kelly was linked to Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, after the pair were getting close at a Grammys afterparty.

Kelly was also rumoured to be dating his friend Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend, Kate Beckinsale, though she denied that they were an item.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nicki Minaj uses the "hack excuse" after regretting her Twitter beef with ex Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj jokingly claims she was “hacked” during Meek Mill Twitter beef

Nicki Minaj

Sean Paul age, net worth, songs, nationality, wife, family and more.

How old is Sean Paul, where is he from, what's his net worth and what are his biggest songs?
Vaness Bryant shares daughter Gianna's school tribute videos

Vanessa Bryant shares emotional tribute video from daughter Gianna's school
Tupac fans were left unimpressed with Trippie Redd's photoshopped picture.

Tupac fans slam "disrespectful" Trippie Redd for photoshopping himself into photo with the late rapper

Tupac

Trending

Post Malone shows off his new bloody buzzsaw face tattoo.

Post Malone shocks fans with new blood-dripping buzzsaw face tattoo
Jay-Z reveals Kobe Bryant's last words to him

Jay-Z reveals his last words with Kobe Bryant were about Gianna's basketball career

Jay Z

Snoop Dogg laid into CBS host Gayle King for bringing up the late Kobe Bryant's alleged rape case.

Snoop Dogg defends Kobe Bryant after Gayle King resurfaces sportsman's rape case

Snoop Dogg

50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweathe with Louis Vuitton bag meme

50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweather with meme turning him into Louis Vuitton bag

50 Cent

Meek Mill claims Nicki Minaj knew about her brother sexually assaulting a minor

Meek Mill claims Nicki Minaj "knew" jailed brother was sexually abusing his own stepdaughter, 11