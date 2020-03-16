Machine Gun Kelly reignites Eminem beef after claiming he “killed a G.O.A.T” in new song lyrics

Machine Gun Kelly throws shade at "G.O.A.T" Eminem on his new track. Picture: Getty

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has fired shots at Eminem on his new track "Bullets With Names", reigniting their rap beef.

Machine Gun Kelly has seemingly fired shots at his rival Eminem on a new track. Although Em claimed he "ended" his beef with MGK, the "Bad Things" rapper is not done with him.

On Thursday night (March 12), MGK dropped a new track titled "Bullets With Names" featuring Young Thug, Lil Duke and RJMrLA. In the track, Kelly appears to diss Eminem.

On the song, MGK raps "Look, I got a bullet with somebody's name on it/I get up on 'em, I don't need no aim on it," he raps.

"Killed me a G.O.A.T. so my jacket got stains on it/Wipin' my nose like I got some cocaine on it/Pulled out his coffin and ate me a plate on it/Called up his b**ch, showed my d*ck, let her lay on it."

Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem's beef dates back to 2018. Picture: Instagram

Many fans believe Kelly is referring to Eminem as the "G.O.A.T.", claiming he's defeated him.

The two rappers beef dates back to 2018, when Eminem dissed MGK on his Kamikaze track, "Not Alike", then MGK responded with "Rap Devil".

After the buzz from "Rap Devil", Eminem countered with "Kill Shot".

With the release of Eminem's latest album, Music to Be Murdered By, he took a few shots at Kelly on his track "Unaccommodating" featuring Young M.A.

On "Unaccommodating" Em raps, "But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is/I cleansed him of his mortal sins"

"I'm God and the Lord forgives even the devil worshippers/I'm moving on but you know your scruples are gone when you're born with Lucifer's horns."

Kelly responded to Em's diss and tweeted "Mad af I just stepped out a loud room to hear this bullsh*t. He’s been rich and mad for 20 years straight."

