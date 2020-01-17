Eminem ends Machine Gun Kelly beef & calls him a "devil worshipper" on new album

Eminem has addressed his beef with Machine Gun Kelly in a new track off his album
Detroit rapper Eminem has addressed his beef with 'Rap Devil' Machine Gun Kelly on his new track "Unaccommodating".

Eminem has addressed his beef with rapper Machine Gun Kelly on a new track off his surprise album, which dropped Friday (Jan 17).

On the new albums track "Unaccommodating", which features Young M.A and was produced by the Detroit rapper and Tim Suby, Eminem raps about his beef with Machine Gun Kelly. 

Em raps "But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is,".

"I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I'm God, I'm the Lord, forgives even the devil worshippers!"

The "devil worshippers" is seemingly a reference to MGK's 2018 Eminem diss track "Rap Devil."

The title of the diss, was sparked by Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP 2 single "Rap God." MGK accused Eminem of trying to sabotage his career in his track "Rap Devil".

The "Stan" rapper has previously discussed his problems with MGK in an interview with Sway.

"The reason that I dissed him is because he got on—first he said, 'I'm the greatest rapper alive since my favorite rapper banned me from Shade 45,' or whatever he said, right? Like I'm trying to hinder his career," Eminem said.

"I don't give a f**k about your career. You think I actually f**kin' think about you? You know how many f**kin' rappers that are better than you? You're not even in the f**kin' conversation."

However, it seems as though Eminem is done with the MGK beef. What do you think ?

