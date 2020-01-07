Eminem new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Eminem's new album is set to drop this year. Picture: Getty

Detroit rapper Eminem has been working on his album and is set to release it in 2020. Find out more about the project here.

Eminem is rumoured to have an album dropping this year. The Detroit rapper is notoriously known for not giving his fans much of an insight to his life on social media, however, is always guaranteed to deliver when it comes to the music.

More recently, Em has released a diss track to Nick Cannon and dissed Lord Jamar on stage, but his fans are highly anticipating his new music.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Monday (Sept. 30), 50 Cent explained how he jumped on U.K artist Ed Sheeran’s song “Remember the Name,” which features Em.

Fif added that he is currently working another song for Eminem's album with the legendary Detroit rapper.

“I got another record from Em that he sent me for his new album,” 50 Cent told the HP. Although Fif didn’t provide any further details. This news follows 50 Cent's previous remarks about working with Em.

While talking with Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed on Los Angeles' Real 92.3 radio station, the hip-hop mogul revealed that Eminem has been making new music.

"[Eminem] sent me a record now, he working on now,” he said. “He got some things man. Still the highest-selling rap artist in the world. We’re doing it now.”

This will be Em's first project since his 2018 release Kamikaze. The project listed 13-songs, which had Joyner Lucas, Royce 5'9" and Jessie Reyez.

The LP contains "Not Alike" where Em goes in on Machine Gun Kelly. On "Fall," the Detroit MC also disses Lord Jamar, expresses his dislike for Em openly.

The album is rumoured to be coming out in 2020, however, it has not been confirmed.

The tracklist, songs, features and more will be updated when information is revealed.