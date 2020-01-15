Eminem fans slammed by Nick Cannon in punchy new diss track

Nick Cannon's ongoing verbal attack at Eminem has been ongoing since the end of 2019 and his new track attacks the rapper's fans too.

Back at the end of 2019, Eminem name-checked Nick Cannon in the song 'Lord Above' and ever since then there's been a barrage of tracks aimed at Slim Shady from the presenter/rapper.

In his latest effort 'Used To Look Up To You', Nick Cannon addresses the ongoing beef once more and reacts to Em's lyrics about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“The Miseducation of the Negro You Love To Hate” is out now! https://t.co/UQn9Vw33ho pic.twitter.com/zePADliwdB — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) January 14, 2020

On 'Used To Look Up To You', Nick Cannon targets Eminem by rapping, "N***as out here tweeting like they been a savage" before he goes on to say, "D**k riding lil Marshall Mathers / Had to put on my turban like I'm Aladdin / N**as out here cappin', Black Lives Matter."

The song appears on Nick Cannon's new project 'The Miseducation Of The Negro You Love To Hate' which also features tracks titled 'Instead Of Nipsey' and No Love For Me'.

Eminem is yet to respond to Nick Cannon's latest jab, however Em's fans had some thoughts for Cannon and shared them across Twitter following the song's release.

Nick cannon still taking shots at eminem

I'm mean this one is at his fans but it's still awful

I imagen I'm not gonna waste my time listing to a third shit diss track — Mr Mellow (@Noncombination) January 15, 2020

I used to like Nick Cannon. His rap talent is weak at best. So he disses Eminem, in hopes to be recognized as talented. The truth is Nick Cannon has gone to far. Eminem has cemented his rap god status long ago. Em has destroyed everyone, next victim Nick Cannon. RIP — THE TRUTH HURTS! (@2020TRUTHHURTS) January 15, 2020

Nick cannon is irrelevant hes trying to make the most out off this situation im ngl his wild n out show is good but hes just trying to get relevant/attention by dissing Eminem and eminem fans https://t.co/Sac3zMRd7N — leon (@lxrddd123) January 15, 2020

After launching the first attack on Nick Cannon, Eminem has reamained relatively silent on the situation, so it doesn't look like we'll get a reply to 'Used To Look Up To You' any time soon.

