Eminem fans slammed by Nick Cannon in punchy new diss track

15 January 2020, 10:40

Nick Cannon's ongoing verbal attack at Eminem has been ongoing since the end of 2019 and his new track attacks the rapper's fans too.

Back at the end of 2019, Eminem name-checked Nick Cannon in the song 'Lord Above' and ever since then there's been a barrage of tracks aimed at Slim Shady from the presenter/rapper.

> The Game claims Kendrick Lamar is a more dangerous rapper than Eminem

In his latest effort 'Used To Look Up To You', Nick Cannon addresses the ongoing beef once more and reacts to Em's lyrics about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

On 'Used To Look Up To You', Nick Cannon targets Eminem by rapping, "N***as out here tweeting like they been a savage" before he goes on to say, "D**k riding lil Marshall Mathers / Had to put on my turban like I'm Aladdin / N**as out here cappin', Black Lives Matter."

The song appears on Nick Cannon's new project 'The Miseducation Of The Negro You Love To Hate' which also features tracks titled 'Instead Of Nipsey' and No Love For Me'.

Eminem is yet to respond to Nick Cannon's latest jab, however Em's fans had some thoughts for Cannon and shared them across Twitter following the song's release.

After launching the first attack on Nick Cannon, Eminem has reamained relatively silent on the situation, so it doesn't look like we'll get a reply to 'Used To Look Up To You' any time soon.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Akon is building his own city in Senegal

Akon builds his own city in Senegal called 'Akon City'

Post Malone "pretending to be Future" according to Charlamagne Tha God

Post Malone is "pretending to be Future" says Charlamagne Tha God
Bhad Bhabie issues statement on why she's quitting social media

Bhad Bhabie quits social media after racism and cultural appropriation claims
Tekashi 6ix9ine asks to move jails over safety fears

Tekashi 6ix9ine asks to serve sentence at home amid fears for his safety in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tyga has responded to Eve Gale's claims they exchanged flirty messages

Tyga trolls Love Island twin Eve Gale after she claims he slid in her DMs
Shaughna Phillips joined a fire safety team just weeks after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips worked in a fire safety team after the Grenfell Tower disaster