Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has responded to Eminem's diss on his new album track "Unaccommodating".

Last week, Eminem released a surprise album which featured the track "Unaccommodating", where the Detroit rapper declares his beef with MGK is over - at least from his point of view.

However, the Ohio rapper has retaliated and seemingly wanted no parts of Em's reconciliation. A few hours after Eminem dropped his album, MGK took to Twitter to let his fans know his thoughts on the new project.

The 29-year-old rapper wrote "mad af I just stepped out a loud room to hear this bulls**t,” he tweeted along with the poop emoji.

mad af I just stepped out a loud room to hear this bullshit 💩 — colson (@machinegunkelly) January 17, 2020

He also took another shot at his Detroit rival. “he’s been rich and mad for 20 years straight,” wrote MGK alongside the laughing and trash can emoji.

he’s been rich and mad for 20 years straight. 🤣🚮 — colson (@machinegunkelly) January 17, 2020

The "Stan" rapper initially addressed his rivalry with MGK on the Young M.A.-assisted “Unaccommodating” off his surprise album Music To Be Murdered By.

Em raps “But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is". “I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I’m God and the Lord forgives, even the devil worshippers / I’m moving on.”

Em also sends shots at MGK on “Yah Yah” featuring Royce da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip, and Denaun.

“Had the prenup ready / F**ked on her, shoulda seen her belly / She barely was three months pregnant / B**ch had it, gave me her baby, we named it Machine Gun Kelly,” he raps.

