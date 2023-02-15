Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted at marriage counselling office amid cheating rumours

The pair looked upset as they left a marriage counselling office in Los Angeles this week.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been spotted outside a marriage counselling office this week.

This comes after the pair appeared to have called things off following breakup speculation, where Megan deleted her Instagram and all traces of the three-year relationship.

The 36-year-old actress and 32-year-old rapper appeared to be visibly upset as they were papped leaving the building.

Megan Fox and MGK were spotted inside a counselling office this week. Picture: Getty

According to this tabloid, the pair were seen talking to each other as they walked inside the car park before leaving in separate cars.

MGK and Fox are reportedly on the rocks as Megan removed her engagement ring, but are rumoured to have not 'officially' ended their engagement.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off," the source said.

Megan Fox posted to hint at her split for MGK last week before deleting her Insta completely. . Picture: Instagram

"They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time."

Megan hinted that she had split from fiancé MGK, and shared a cryptic Instagram post with the Beyoncé lyric "You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath" from 2016's Pray You Catch Me.

MGK and Megan reportedly spent nearly three hours inside the counselling office, and neither have not officially spoken about the alleged split.

The pair appear to be no more. Picture: Getty

This comes as MGK and Fox's split occurred due to potential infidelity on the rapper's behalf.

Fans have speculated that the rapper cheated on Megan with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, with one saying, "He probably got with Sophie".

Megan responded to the comment, "maybe I got with Sophie" before deleting the post completely.