Megan Fox teases OnlyFans with Kourtney Kardashian

Megan Fox suggested that her and friend Kourtney Kardashian should start an OnlyFans together.

Megan Fox has teased that her and Kourtney Kardashian will start an OnlyFans together after they shared NSFW images from a behind-the-scenes of a SKIMS shoot.

The pair appeared in a campaign for Kourtney's sister Kim's brand last year, and Fox has now just shared unseen pictures from the shoot on Instagram.

In one polaroid, the actress is sat on a toilet seat with Kourtney straddled across her as they stick out their tongues.

The second image which Megan shared showed the pair laying across the bathroom floor in their underwear.

The third visible image showed Megan and Kourtney on all fours looking directly up at the camera.

Fox's polaroids have already racked up close to four million likes, and the caption read "BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney."

The four often hang out together. Picture: Instagram

She continued and teased a potential collaboration "Should we start an OnlyFans?"

`The images were praised by fans and many urged the pair to join the site known for explicit content.

Fans were quick to respond to this question, with many simply agreeing "yes", as well as "don't threaten us with a good time."

The pair are good friends. Picture: Getty Images

Others were more skeptical, and said "you have plenty of money already", and instructed the pair to "go spend time with your kids."

Kourtney and Megan are good friends through their significant others - Kourtney is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and Megan is engaged to singer Machine Gun Kelly.

They appeared in the September 2021 SKIMS campaign together, and have been spotted together multiple times since.