Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding 'wasn't actually legal'

According to a source close to the couple, they didn't get married after all

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn't legally get married according to a Page Six report after news of the couple tying the knot in Las Vegas after the Grammys on Sunday broke the internet.

An insider close to the couple has revealed that the ceremony wasn't legal as the couple didn't have a marriage license and have never had one adding: "They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet".

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

The reality TV star and her Blink-182 fiancé reportedly visited a wedding chapel at around 1.30am on April 4th, just hours after he took to the main stage at the 64th annual award show performing with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

It was alleged that the pair were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator at the One Love Chapel, who mad an exception for the couple to have the ceremony, despite their rules that they won't conduct any marriages without a license present.

After the two made it official in September 2021, the couple got engaged in October 2021. The two were seen eating dinner together in Malibu in February 2019, sparking rumours that they were dating.

Rumors of the reality star being pregnant began to circulate yesterday after her admirers noticed her bulge while strolling the grammy red carpet.