Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding 'wasn't actually legal'

6 April 2022, 15:38

According to a source close to the couple, they didn't get married after all

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn't legally get married according to a Page Six report after news of the couple tying the knot in Las Vegas after the Grammys on Sunday broke the internet.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker 'get married in secret Las Vegas wedding'

An insider close to the couple has revealed that the ceremony wasn't legal as the couple didn't have a marriage license and have never had one adding: "They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet".

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

The reality TV star and her Blink-182 fiancé reportedly visited a wedding chapel at around 1.30am on April 4th, just hours after he took to the main stage at the 64th annual award show performing with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

It was alleged that the pair were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator at the One Love Chapel, who mad an exception for the couple to have the ceremony, despite their rules that they won't conduct any marriages without a license present.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

After the two made it official in September 2021, the couple got engaged in October 2021. The two were seen eating dinner together in Malibu in February 2019, sparking rumours that they were dating.

Rumors of the reality star being pregnant began to circulate yesterday after her admirers noticed her bulge while strolling the grammy red carpet.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

T.I. slams comedian joking about his sexual assault allegations in heated exchange

T.I. slams comedian joking about his sexual assault allegations in heated exchange
Jada Pinkett-Smith's ex-fling August Alsina addresses 'entanglement' in new song

Jada Pinkett-Smith's ex-fling August Alsina addresses 'entanglement' in new song
Tory Lanez arrested again after tweeting about Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez arrested again after tweeting about Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Trending

Jada Pinkett-Smith 'wishes husband Will didn't smack Chris Rock at Oscars'

Jada Pinkett-Smith 'wishes husband Will didn't smack Chris Rock at Oscars'
Why did Lil Uzi Vert and JT break up?

Why did Lil Uzi Vert and JT break up?

Lil Durk and India Royale relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Lil Durk and India Royale relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more
Kim Kardashian gushes over photo of Pete & Kanye together in resurfaced clip

Kim Kardashian gushes over photo of Pete & Kanye together in resurfaced clip
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker 'get married in secret Las Vegas wedding'

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker 'get married in secret Las Vegas wedding'

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music