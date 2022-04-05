Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker 'get married in secret Las Vegas wedding'

Congratulations to the new husband and wife!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have allegedly tied the knot this past weekend in Las Vegas after the Grammy awards in a secret wedding.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her Blink-182 beau reportedly visited a wedding chapel at around 1.30am yesterday (April 4th) just hours after he performed onstage at the 64th annual award show with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Barker, 46, and Kardashian, 42, reportedly already had a marriage license, which they presented to the chapel owner before being married by an Elvis Presley impersonated in the low-key ceremony.

Just last week, the two were seen getting frisky on the Oscar's red carpet with fans calling them out for having another PDA session in public.

The pair got engaged back in October 2021 after they started dating each other official in September 2021.

Rumours about the two dating sparked back in February 2019, when they were both spotted grabbing dinner together in Malibu.

Yesterday, rumours of the reality star being pregnant started after her fans pointed out her bulge whilst walking the grammy red carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Congratulations to Kourtney and Travis! 🥳