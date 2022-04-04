Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker roasted over 'too much PDA' at the Grammys

The reality TV star and her fiancé drummer have been roasted after they were spotted tongue-kissing at the Grammys.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been roasted after going all-out with their PDA on the 2022 Grammys red carpet.

On Sunday (Apr 3) Barker, 46, signaled Kardashian, 42, to come closer to him and then pulled her in for an intimate kiss.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker makeup at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

The couple pecked and then went into a tongue-kiss before they posed for photos.

After Kravis eventually stopped with the tongue tying kiss, Kardashian laughed and wiped her lipstick off Barker’s mouth in front of photographers.

But the lovebirds continued to kiss each other as they made their way down the red carpet while holding hands and smiling at one another.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

While inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Kardashian was spotted holding Barker’s open mouth with her hand as she stared at him through her trendy black sunglasses.

The POOSH founder wore a tight fitted black jumpsuit with a deep V-neck, sheer sleeves and symmetrical cutouts on her ribs.

She dressed up her outfit the look with black sunglasses and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail with a few pieces out in the front.

One wrote: "ewwwww" while another added: "its like their joke now i dont mind it but it is ugly".

A third user wrote: "I'll pretend as if i didn't see it" while another added: "It’s not even cute".

Every tongue photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker I come across is against my will pic.twitter.com/28PI9z2uKq — Emily (@emilybernay) April 4, 2022

i’m starting to wonder if Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just don’t know how to kiss like normal people. — Taylor Sheehan (@Tay_Walker) April 4, 2022

The Blink-182 drummer donned a black sleeveless blazer along with matching pants and paired the outfit with a long hot pink silk cape.

Barker, who was about to perform with H.E.R. at the Grammys, accessorised his look with Enfants Riches Déprimés sunnies, a layered chain necklace and a matching bracelet.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker lock tongues on the red carpet at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

The 42-year-old reality TV star sparked rumours that she's pregnant after fans spotted her 'baby bump'.

Fans pointed out that Kourtney's stomach area appeared to stick out more than usual, and speculated that the couple are expecting a child.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2021, wore matching black outfits at the 64th annual awards show — as they did at the Oscars last week. Fans also roasted the pair for pulling, another yet, PDA stunt at the Oscars.