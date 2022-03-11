Kourtney Kardashian straddles fiancé Travis Barker on the beach during kissing PDA

The engaged couple have shared yet, another PDA. This time, Kourtney has straddled her beau Travis Barker during a romantic beach trip.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have put on another PDA, once again, as the reality TV star straddled her new fiance on a beach.

On Tuesday (Mar 8) the engaged couple played around in the sand in Laguna Beach.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, the 42-year-old reality TV star put on another PDA new as she straddled Travis during a make-out session as they looked over the sun set in Southern California.

Kravis are the internet's couple goals as the pair share their cute PDA's on social media. Picture: Instagram

Kravis took a while from their steamy PDA to spend him in the sea, where Kourtney showed off her stunning figure in a black swimsuit.

The couple found the perfect spot on the beach to show each other affection, as she jumped on top of him to get help to remove her straight leg jeans.

The POOSH founder took off a black top, revealling a one-shoulder swimsuit with stomach cut-out panels.

The Blink-182 drummer already was shirtless, flexing his tattooed body as he rolled over on top of Kourtney.

The couple didn't seem phased by beachgoers and seemed to be in their own romantic bubble as they kissed near the shoreline.

After they helped each other undress, they both ran down to the water and jumped into the ocean.

The Poosh founder and her beau were later spotted walking around the luxury Montage Restort – which costs around $1,320 for a one night mid-week start in an Ocean Horizon King Room.

Kourtney and Travis got dressed for their cute stroll around the property as he sported a white ribbed top, jeans and black Chuck Taylor's, while Kourtney covered up in tdenim slacks and a sweater.

During a recent sit-down with Variety, Kourtney revealed that she can see her reality TV career coming to a close within 'five years' and believes the latest Hulu show could be the last time she's on TV.

'I see myself living in another city,' she admitted. 'I don't think I see myself filming on a show in five years. I would probably envision myself, like, just living.'

However, fans can expect to see moments of her relationship with Travis Barker on 'The Kardashians' Hulu show.

In October 2021, Travis proposed to Kourtney at a beachside hotel in Montecito. After getting down on one knee and popping the question surrounded by red rose petals and white candles, Kourtney said yes.

Kourtney and Travis have a blended family, with Kourtney having three children from her past relationship with Scott Disick and Travis having two children.

Kourtney and Scott share three children; Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7. Travis Barkerr has two biological children; Alabama Luella Barker, 15, and Landon Asher Barker, 18.