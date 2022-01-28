Kourtney Kardashian roasted after fans spot 'embarrassing Photoshop fail'

The reality TV star fans have accused her for 'altering her body' in a now-deleted Instagram photo.

Kourtney Kardashian has been accused of photoshopping her body in a new photo she uploaded on Instagram.

The 42-year-old reality TV star shared the now-deleted image of herself to Instagram Stories as she posed with her back to the camera while dressed in a figure hugging leopard print dress.

Kourtney Kardashian fans pointed out that her behind looks 'bigger than usual'. Picture: Getty

While many fans complimented the star on her looks, other fans noticed that Kourtney's behind looked significantly larger in the photo.

In the picture, Kourtney is seen sitting on her knees with a glass of wine in her hands. while being surrounded by flowers.

The POOSH founder is pictured looking back at the camera and giving a sultry glance.

Kourtney Kardashian shares a photo of her on vacation in August 2021. Picture: Instagram

Fans on Reddit accused Kourtney of altering the image, suggesting her behind looked larger than usual in the photo.

'What in the what, whyyyy? This has to be a joke,' one fan wrote on the platform. 'This is embarrassing,' agreed another.

'At this point the bad photoshop must be intentional,' another fan shared.

A fourth fan wrote: 'She really thought she would get away with this and everyone would be like, Yeah that's real Kourtney!' was another response in the thread.

It comes as Kourtney is being faced with rumours that she is pregnant with fiance Travis Barker's baby.

Fans have sparked rumours that the pair may be expecting a child on the way. Kourtney had shared a photo of a sequin avocado purse and one TikTok user believed this to be a sign of a pregnancy.

The user pointed out that a baby in the womb at the age of 16 weeks is the size of an avocado, so this may be a subtle hint from the star.

Another fan pointed out that Kourtney shared a throwback snap of herself using two breast pumps, suggesting she is ready to do it all again.

Kourtney shares her children Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six with her ex Scott Disick, 38, but has been regularly packing on the PDA with her fiancé Travis Barker, 46.

Kourtney and Travis are officially engaged. The pair got engaged on Sunday (17 October, 2021), after Barker proposed at an upscale beachfront resort in Montecito, California.