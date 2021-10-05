Kourtney Kardashian unveils daughter Penelope’s Travis Barker-inspired tattoo makeover

Kourtney Kardashian shared pictures of her daughter Penelope Disick debuting her rockstar look.

Kourtney Kardashian has been taking outfit inspo from her rockstar boyfriend Travis Barker in recent months and now her daughter Penelope Disick has followed suit.

The Poosh owner shared two photos of her 9-year-old daughter on Instagram as she posed in a black beanie, all-black outfit and Dr. Marten boots.

The daughter of Scott Disick also accessorised with fishnet gloves and temporary face tattoos, with fans wondering if she drew inspiration from Kourtney’s Blink-182 beau.

She simply captioned the post with a series of Halloween emojis and it wasn’t long before the comments were filled with approval from friends and family - as well as Travis himself.

Penelope Disick had a rockstar makeover. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian gave Penelope temporary fake tattoos. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The 45-year-old musician commented: “Rockstar,” while Kourtney’s sister branded her niece “so cute”.

This isn’t the first time Penelope has tapped into inspo from her mum’s boyfriend after he bought her an extravagant birthday present in the summer.

Travis gifted Kourtney’s daughter with a personalised pink drum set, with the eldest Kardashian sister sharing a video of Penelope having the time of her life as she played with them.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating since the start of 2021. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been spending a lot of time together. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis first started dating at the start of the year and have gone from strength to strength since.

The A-list couple has been completely besotted with each other, showing off their PDA moments at any opportunity they get.

Travis even got a tattoo of Kourtney’s name on his chest in April this year.

