Kourtney Kardashian 'covered with tattoos' inspired by Travis Barker in new photo
29 December 2021, 13:12
The KUWTK reality TV star has modelled a new look with her body covered in tattoos in a new photo, alongside her fiancé Travis Barker.
Kourtney Kardashian has gone for a new look in fiancé Travis Barker's latest Instagram photo.
In a new post the Blink-182 drummer uploaded on Instagram, his future wife, Kourtney modelled her own extensive body ink in an edited portrait.
On Tuesday (28 Dec) the 46-year-old drummer shocked fans after posting a photo of Kourtney with her body covered in tattoos.
The photo - which was originally uploaded by Kourt in June - was altered by artist Cheyenne Randall to give the POOSH founder multiple tattoos on her arms, legs and chest.
Randall drew a butterfly in the center of Kardashian's chest surrounded by roses and other flowers.
The tattoos on her arms offered a variety of images, including spiders, prayer hands, slithering snakes, and a barbed wire heart with flames spewing from the top of it.
After seeing Cheyenne's artwork, Travis took to Instagram and shared the altered portrait to his story, as well as his official page.
He tagged the artist and added a butterfly, rose, and spider emoji to the caption.
In the photo, could be seen sitting in Travis' lap as she sported a black crop top and matching skirt.
It is one of many PDA's from the couple, as they both plaster their Instagram accounts with photos with each other.