Kourtney Kardashian 'covered with tattoos' inspired by Travis Barker in new photo

In a new post the Blink-182 drummer uploaded on Instagram, his future wife, Kourtney modelled her own extensive body ink in an edited portrait.

On Tuesday (28 Dec) the 46-year-old drummer shocked fans after posting a photo of Kourtney with her body covered in tattoos.

The photo - which was originally uploaded by Kourt in June - was altered by artist Cheyenne Randall to give the POOSH founder multiple tattoos on her arms, legs and chest.

Randall drew a butterfly in the center of Kardashian's chest surrounded by roses and other flowers.

The tattoos on her arms offered a variety of images, including spiders, prayer hands, slithering snakes, and a barbed wire heart with flames spewing from the top of it.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged in Montecito in October, 2021. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

After seeing Cheyenne's artwork, Travis took to Instagram and shared the altered portrait to his story, as well as his official page.

He tagged the artist and added a butterfly, rose, and spider emoji to the caption.

In the photo, could be seen sitting in Travis' lap as she sported a black crop top and matching skirt.

It is one of many PDA's from the couple, as they both plaster their Instagram accounts with photos with each other.