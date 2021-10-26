Travis Barker covers tattoo of ex's name with Kourtney Kardashian's lips

The Blink-182 drummer has replaced a tattoo of his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's name, with new ink dedicated to his new fiancée.

Travis Barker is taking all the steps to show Kourtney Kardashian that he is dedicated to one special lady, her – and only her.

After a week of being engaged to the 42-year-old reality TV star, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, got rid of his tattoo of his ex's name.

Travis Barker had his ex Shanna Moakler's name tattooed on his inner-upper left arm. Picture: Getty

In fact, Barker replaced the tattoo and got it covered with a huge scorpion and an imprint of his fiancée's lips.

Both of Travis' new ink pieces were done by tattoo artist Scott Campbell. The tattoos were directly placed over the heart and name tattoo he previously had on his inner left arm.

Travis Barker shows off his new ink of a giant scorpion, covering his tattoo dedicated to his ex Shanna Moakler. Picture: Instagram/@travisbarker

Taking to Instagram, Travis flaunted his new tattoos, showing his 5.9 million followers his gigantic black scorpion places where Moakler's name used to be.

To the left of the scorpion, lays a tattooo of Kourtney's lips imprinted in black. The newly engaged couple both took to social media to show off Travis' new tattoo.

Tattoo artist Scott Campbell posts Travis Barker's tattoo designs on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@scottcampbell

Travis' tattoo of Kourtney's lips mark the fourth tattoo dedicated to the POOSH founder.

The drummer has previously tattooed her name on his chest, let her ink 'I love you' in her handwriting on his rightforearm, and the words 'You're so cool,' in her handwriting on his hip.

Travis got his tattoo dedicated to Shanna in the early 2000s. The pair got married in 2004 and split in 2006. Their divorce was finalised in 2008.

He had previously covered up a few tattoos dedicated to ex wife Shanna, including one of her portrait, which was placed on his neck.

Travis Barker and his ex Shanna Moakler share two biological kids, as well as her daughter from her marriage to Oscar De La Hoya. Picture: Getty

Back in May, Travis covered up Shanna's initials on his hand with a skull and tulip, which fans believed was dedicated to Kourtney.

Shanna then removed the 'Travis' tattoo she had on her wrist.

After he covered his tattoos, Shanna took to social media to let fans know her thoughts on it.

'To my newfound haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on,' she wrote on Instagram.

'That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man. Once again weird!' she added.

Kourtney Kardashian shares a photo of the imprint of her lips for Travis' tattoo. Picture: Instagram/@KourtneyKardash

Travis and Shanna share two biological kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, as well as her daughter (Travis' stepdaughter) Atiana De La Hoya from her marriage to Oscar De La Hoya.

Both Alabama and Landon were in attendance at Travis and Kourtney's engagement.