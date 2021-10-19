Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship timeline explained

19 October 2021, 12:45

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship timeline explained
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship timeline explained. Picture: Getty

The former couple had a rocky past. Here's the journey of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship...

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been through many ups and downs since they have known each other.

While their romantic relationship went through sweet highs to turbulent times, the former couple currently have a successful co-parenting relationship for the sake of their three children; Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Here's the journey of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship.

  1. How did Kourtney and Scott Disick meet?

    Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
    Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Picture: Getty

    Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick met 2006, when they met at a party thrown by Girls Gone Wild's Francis in Mexico. 

    The pair began dating, and Scott appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in October 2007, when the reality TV show debuted on E!

    Their relationship played out on the show, and things turned sour in the second season of KUWTK.

    In March 2008, Kourtney accused Scott of cheating after she found texts from another woman on his phone. The pair split shortly after.

    In September 2009, the couple reconciled after hooking up at a party in Miami, which was documented in an episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.

    Not long after, Kourtney, who had forgotten to take her birth control pill, announced that she was expecting.

  2. Were Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick engaged?

    Kourtney Kardashian did not want to "mess up" their relationship with marriage.
    Kourtney Kardashian did not want to "mess up" their relationship with marriage. Picture: Getty

    In April 2011, on the season 1 finale of Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Disick is seen shopping for an engagement ring for Kourtney.

    However, he is let down after the pair discuss getting married over a dinner. "Why mess it up?” Kardashian asked Disick. "I just feel like right now I'm happy with the way things are.” 

  3. Do Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have kids?

    Kourtney and Scott share three children; Mason, Penelope and Reign.
    Kourtney and Scott share three children; Mason, Penelope and Reign. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

    Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed their first child, Mason, in December 2009. He was born, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

    In July 2012, Kourtney and Scott welcomed their second child, and their only girl, Penelope.

    Exactly five years after their first child Mason was born, Kardashian gave birth once more to another sonl, on Mason’s birthday. Reign Disick was born on December 14, 2014.

  4. When did Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick last split?

    The former couple split for good in 2015, after pictures emerged of Scott getting cozy with his ex.
    The former couple split for good in 2015, after pictures emerged of Scott getting cozy with his ex. Picture: Getty

    Things turned for the worst in August 2010, when Scott's drinking habits were out of control.

    In an episode of Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami, Scott punched a mirror in. However, Kourtney took him back.

    Kourtney eventually called it quits from Disick for the final time in July 2015 after nine years.

    Kourtney left Disick after photos emerged of Disick getting cozy with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in Monte Carlo.

  5. Who are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick with now?

    Kourtney Kardashian is now engaged to Travis Barker.
    Kourtney Kardashian is now engaged to Travis Barker. Picture: Getty

    Kourtney Kardashian recently got engaged with Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the reality TV star on Sunday (Oct 17)

    Scott Disick is currently single, after him and his ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, officially split in September.

    He is reportedly 'slowly dating' but not trying to take anything seriously at the moment.

    Amelia Hamlin allegedly ended their relationship just days after he bashed ex Kourtney Kardashian's new relationship with Travis Barker.

