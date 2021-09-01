Kourtney Kardashian responds to ex Scott Disick dissing relationship with Travis Barker

Kourtney has cryptically responded to Scott Disick's comments on her and Travis Barkers relationship.

The father of Kourtney Kardashian's children, Scott Disick, was called out by her ex Younes Bendjima after he messaged him slamming Kourtney Kardashian and her current boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Fans noticed Kourtney posting a cryptic tweet - that may be a response to the drama.

Younes Bendjima exposed Scott Disick after he slid in his DM's, throwing shade at 'POOSH' owner Kourtney Kardashian.

The business owner messaged the model a picture of his ex and her new boo, writing: "Yo is this chick ok!????"."

He continued to slam the mother of three, writing: "Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy".

Scott slammed the mother of his three children. Picture: Instagram

However, Younes defended Kourtney - saying: ""Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy".

Then telling Scott: "PS: I aint your bro".

Bendjima uploaded the screenshot to his Instagram story, with a caption that read: "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately".

Younes defended Kourtney. Picture: Getty

Scott is yet to speak on Younes exposing his message - however, fans believe Kourtney has posted a subliminal tweet addressing the situation.

The reality star appeared to take the high road - posting a Bible verse.

Her tweet reads: "John 15:7 If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you."

John 15:7

If you remain in me and my words

remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 31, 2021

Scott and Kourtney share three children. Picture: Getty

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off for ten years, beginning in 2015 whilst Kardashian and Bendjima were reportedly together from 2016-2018.

Kourtney and Scott also share three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Disick is currently dating 20 year old actress, Amelia Hamlin.