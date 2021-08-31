Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick trashes Travis Barker relationship in leaked DM

31 August 2021, 12:17

Younes Bendjima has exposed messages from Scott Disick, blasting Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The father of Kourtney Kardashian's three children, Scott Disick, has been called out by her ex Younes Bendjima for messaging him about Kardashian's loved up holiday pictures.

Kourtney Kardashian dating history: From Scott Disick to Travis Barker

The 38 year old messaged Bendjima a picture of Kourtney and her current boyfriend Travis Barker showing some PDA on a boat.

Fans were shocked to see that Kourtney Kardashian's model ex Younes Bendjima exposed DM's from her longterm ex Scott Disick.

The screenshots saw Scott blasting Kourtney, for getting cosy with her current boyfriend Travis Barker.

The message begun "Yo is this chick ok!????".

The Entrepreneur and TV personality finished saying "Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy".

Younes exposed the rude DM from Scott
Younes exposed the rude DM from Scott. Picture: Instagram

However, Younes hit back at Scott - saying: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy".

Before writing: "PS: I aint your bro".

Younes captioned the story: "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately".

Younes slammed Scott in response to his DM
Younes slammed Scott in response to his DM. Picture: Getty

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the drama, saying: "scott disick has to be one of the most pathetic men ever where do i even begin".

And, Twitter users defended Kourtney, tweeting: "Trying to slut-shame the mother of his kids. What a loser".

One fan even said they couldn't believe the messages were real.

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off for ten years, beginning in 2015 whilst Kardashian and Bendjima were reportedly together from 2016-2018.

Kourtney and Scott also share three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Disick is currently dating 20 year old actress, Amelia Hamlin.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Soulja Boy and Kanye West 'Remote Control' song beef explained

Soulja Boy and Kanye West 'Remote Control' song beef explained
Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2021: release date, songs, tracklist & more

Drake

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features

Drake

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' Nike merch: release date, restock, sale & more

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' merch: release date, restock, sale & more

Drake

Trending

Jail Pt.2 features DaBaby and Marilyn Manson

Kanye West 'Jail Pt. 2' feat. DaBaby & Marilyn Manson lyrics meaning explained

Kanye West

Kanye West new album 'Donda' features and collaborations

Kanye West new album 'Donda' features and collaborations

Kanye West

Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West

Lizzo shared her pop-rankings on Twitter

Lizzo divides fans over controversial "pop king and queens" music list
Kim Kardashian sparks hilarious memes after listening to Kanye West's 'Donda' on mute

Kim Kardashian listens to Kanye West's 'DONDA' on mute sparking hilarious memes