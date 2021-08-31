Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick trashes Travis Barker relationship in leaked DM

Younes Bendjima has exposed messages from Scott Disick, blasting Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The father of Kourtney Kardashian's three children, Scott Disick, has been called out by her ex Younes Bendjima for messaging him about Kardashian's loved up holiday pictures.

The 38 year old messaged Bendjima a picture of Kourtney and her current boyfriend Travis Barker showing some PDA on a boat.

Fans were shocked to see that Kourtney Kardashian's model ex Younes Bendjima exposed DM's from her longterm ex Scott Disick.

The screenshots saw Scott blasting Kourtney, for getting cosy with her current boyfriend Travis Barker.

The message begun "Yo is this chick ok!????".

The Entrepreneur and TV personality finished saying "Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy".

Younes exposed the rude DM from Scott. Picture: Instagram

However, Younes hit back at Scott - saying: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy".

Before writing: "PS: I aint your bro".

Younes captioned the story: "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately".

Younes slammed Scott in response to his DM. Picture: Getty

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the drama, saying: "scott disick has to be one of the most pathetic men ever where do i even begin".

And, Twitter users defended Kourtney, tweeting: "Trying to slut-shame the mother of his kids. What a loser".

One fan even said they couldn't believe the messages were real.

scott disick has to be one of the most pathetic men ever where do i even begin — marisa (@spacemigrations) August 31, 2021

Trying to slut-shame the mother of his kids. What a loser https://t.co/yM1qQQ8Ls6 — Rauna Shikukumwa (@raunaa__sh) August 31, 2021

can’t believe that this is real https://t.co/z8N7nMMY5x — ndine nerves mna (@veeqobs) August 31, 2021

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off for ten years, beginning in 2015 whilst Kardashian and Bendjima were reportedly together from 2016-2018.

Kourtney and Scott also share three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Disick is currently dating 20 year old actress, Amelia Hamlin.