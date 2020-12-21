Amelia Hamlin, 19, claps back at criticism of Scott Disick, 37, relationship

Amelia Hamlin, 19, claps back at criticism of Scott Disick, 37, relationship. Picture: Getty

The model reportedly began dating the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star earlier this year.

Amelia Hamlin has cryptically clapped back at those criticising her relationship with Scott Disick, who is 18 years her senior.

The 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin was spotted arm in arm with the Keeping up With The Kardashians star, 37, on a beach in Malibu back in November, seemingly confirming their romance.

Amelia (pictured here with Scott's ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie) was first linked to Disick in October. Picture: Getty

However, their almost two decade age gap soon became a topic of discussion, with talk show host Wendy Williams saying of their relationship:

"I suspect that Scott’s got a problem with young girls, you know. Like his mind is stunted in growth and he feels more comfortable talking to young girls."

Clearly ruffled by the backlash, Amelia took to Instagram to hit back. She wrote alongside a pouty selfie, "ppl r extra weird and judgemental these days.. people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time.

"people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more" [sic]

Amelia Hamlin hit back at the criticism of her relationship. Picture: Instagram

Rumours of Amelia and Scott's romance were initially sparked when they went to Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday party together on Halloween.

Soon after, Scott's ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie, 22, reportedly unfollowed 'family friends' Amelia, her sister Delilah Hamlin and their mother Lisa.

Sofia, daughter of Lionel Richie, dated Disick for three years before they split in August.

Scott famously dated Kourtney Kardashian, 41, from 2006 to 2015, their relationship being a focal point of earlier seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

They share three children; son Mason Dash, 11, daughter Penelope Scotland, 8 and son Reign Aston, 6.