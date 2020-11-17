Scott Disick, 37, 'confirms' romance with Amelia Hamlin, 19

Scott Disick, 37, confirms romance with Amelia Hamlin, 19. Picture: Getty

The pair were first romantically linked at Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday party on Halloween.

Scott Disick sparked romance rumours with Amelia Gray Hamlin, after the pair were spotted hanging out at a beach in Malibu on Monday (Nov 16).

New photos from The Daily Mail showed Disick, 37, tenderly wrapping his arm around a Hamlin, 19 as they leisurely strolled on the shore.

The pair were first romantically linked after they were seen arriving to Kendall Jenner's controversial 25th birthday party on Halloween.

In the photo, Amelia can be seen holding onto Scott's hand, as he wrapped his arm around her.

Amelia's was pictured in a floral two piece bikini, while Scott sported a casual black tee and a pair of shorts.

Amelia Hamlin is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. Picture: Getty

The daughter of Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star) and Harry Hamlin wore her hair in a brunette beach waves style and wore shades to match with Disick.

The Talentless founder had his golden brown hair slicked back and he shielded his eyes with some trendy sunglasses.

Hamlin, who turns 20 on June 13, also wore a pair of silver hoop earrings and a a few silver chains.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, 22 split in May earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Disick shares his three kids – Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 5 – with Kourtney Kardashian.

Earlier this year in May, Disick split from his girlfriend of three years Sofia Richie, 22. Singer Lionel Richie's daughter was just 18 years-old when she hooked up with Scott.

It's claimed the split was Sofia's choice with the model taking steps to move her stuff out of Scott's home.

However, Scott seems as though he has moved on with his new flame Hamlin.

