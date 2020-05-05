Scott Disick quits rehab after one week as photo leaks from inside facility

5 May 2020, 12:09 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 12:13

Scott Disick has left rehab after a week after photos of him from inside the facility leaked to the press.
A photo of Disick during a group meeting on Zoom was leaked to the press.

Scott Disick has left rehab after one week after photos of him during a group Zoom meeting leaked to the press - and he's going to sue.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur, who shares three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, checked into All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado last Tuesday, TMZ reports.

Scott's lawyer denied that he'd gone to rehab for drug abuse issues, and had instead gone to seek help with grief following the deaths of his parents.
His lawyer, Marty Singer, denied claims that Disick had entered the facility for cocaine and alcohol abuse, asserting that he had gone to seek help with grief following the deaths of his parents.

Scott's mother Bonnie died in 2013 after suffering a long illness, which was followed by the death of his father Jeffrey three months later.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," said Singer.

Scott has been dating Sofia Richie since 2017.
As for the photo leak, Disick's team believes the photo was taken when he was checking in by a member of staff rather than a patient, which could result in criminal prosecution.

E! News reports that Kourtney previously played urged Disick to get professional help. "He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help," a source said.

"Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."

Disick has been dating 21-year-old Sofia Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, since 2017.

