Khloe Kardashian 'responds' to Larsa Pippen's romance with Tristan Thompson

13 November 2020, 12:29 | Updated: 13 November 2020, 12:33

Khloe Kardashian 'responds' to Larsa Pippen's romance with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian 'responds' to Larsa Pippen's romance with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Getty

The KUWTK star has shared cryptic memes and has made a significant change to her Instagram account.

Khloe Kardashian has seemingly responded to Larsa Pippen's claims that she was 'seeing' Tristan Thompson just 10 days before Khloe.

Larsa Pippen says she dated Tristan Thompson days before Khloé Kardashian

The 36 year-old KUWTK star has been flooding her Instagram Stories with quotes about empowering women and not being "bitter".

Khloe has also sparked rumours that she's single and over Tristan Thompson, after making a change to her Instagram.

Fans are shocked to see the pair seemingly aren't on great terms, as Khloe unfollowed Tristan on Instagram on November 12.

However, Tristan is still following Khloe, as well as her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and her brother Rob.

This move is baffling to many as they have been rekindling their romance during the coronavirus lockdown.

Khloe Kardashian has unfollowed Tristan Thompson on Instagram, sparking rumours that they're over
Khloe Kardashian has unfollowed Tristan Thompson on Instagram, sparking rumours that they're over. Picture: Getty

Fans have speculated the unfollow came after Larsa exposed that she was 'seeing' Tristan just a few days before Khloe started seeing him.

In a recent Holywood Raw interview, Pippen said ‘I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to LA.'

Larsa continued ‘I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloe which is fine, I don’t even care.’ 

Khloe started her spree of empowering posts by sharing a quote post which read: "You glow different when you're not hating, hurting, bitter, or messy."

A second quote post said: "I cannot express this enough, you have no idea what other people carry with them everyday."

"You have no idea what someone's life is like. Don't create more pain & stress to others. Be kind. Be genuine. Stop being so mean to people to fulfill whatever it is you don't like about yourself."

Khloe Kardashian shares 'cryptic' posts on Instagram
Khloe Kardashian shares 'cryptic' posts on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Khloe also re-shared a message which read "Sit with women who are winning. The conversation is different."

Khloe ended her snap empowering spree with the message: "Look at you, glowing with self love and becoming a magnet to good vibrations. I'm so proud of you."

Many fans speculated that these quotes are related to Larsa's recent revelations and that Khloe is throwing subliminal shade.

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

QUIZ: Can you name the Cardi B song by its video?

QUIZ: Can you name the Cardi B song by its video?

Quizzes

QUIZ: Can you match the artist to the 2007 song lyrics?

QUIZ: Can you match the artist to the 2007 song lyrics?

Quizzes

QUIZ: Can you name the year these Chris Brown albums dropped?

QUIZ: Can you name the year these Chris Brown albums dropped?

Quizzes

Octavian dropped by record label over domestic abuse allegations

Octavian dropped by record label over domestic abuse allegations

Trending

The best Dancehall songs of 2020 so far

The best Dancehall songs of 2020 so far

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Good News' album is on the way!

Megan Thee Stallion 'Good News' album: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
Jordyn Woods facts: XX things you need to know

Jordyn Woods facts: 13 things you need to know

Who is Octavian's ex-girlfriend Hana and what is her Instagram?

Who is Octavian's ex-girlfriend Hana and what is her Instagram?
Cardi B apologises for 'disrespectful' Hindu goddess photoshoot.

Cardi B apologises for 'disrespectful' Hindu goddess photoshoot

Cardi B