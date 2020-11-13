Khloe Kardashian 'responds' to Larsa Pippen's romance with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian 'responds' to Larsa Pippen's romance with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Getty

The KUWTK star has shared cryptic memes and has made a significant change to her Instagram account.

Khloe Kardashian has seemingly responded to Larsa Pippen's claims that she was 'seeing' Tristan Thompson just 10 days before Khloe.

The 36 year-old KUWTK star has been flooding her Instagram Stories with quotes about empowering women and not being "bitter".

Khloe has also sparked rumours that she's single and over Tristan Thompson, after making a change to her Instagram.

Fans are shocked to see the pair seemingly aren't on great terms, as Khloe unfollowed Tristan on Instagram on November 12.

However, Tristan is still following Khloe, as well as her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and her brother Rob.

This move is baffling to many as they have been rekindling their romance during the coronavirus lockdown.

Khloe Kardashian has unfollowed Tristan Thompson on Instagram, sparking rumours that they're over. Picture: Getty

Fans have speculated the unfollow came after Larsa exposed that she was 'seeing' Tristan just a few days before Khloe started seeing him.

In a recent Holywood Raw interview, Pippen said ‘I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to LA.'

Larsa continued ‘I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloe which is fine, I don’t even care.’

Khloe started her spree of empowering posts by sharing a quote post which read: "You glow different when you're not hating, hurting, bitter, or messy."

A second quote post said: "I cannot express this enough, you have no idea what other people carry with them everyday."

"You have no idea what someone's life is like. Don't create more pain & stress to others. Be kind. Be genuine. Stop being so mean to people to fulfill whatever it is you don't like about yourself."

Khloe Kardashian shares 'cryptic' posts on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Khloe also re-shared a message which read "Sit with women who are winning. The conversation is different."

Khloe ended her snap empowering spree with the message: "Look at you, glowing with self love and becoming a magnet to good vibrations. I'm so proud of you."

Many fans speculated that these quotes are related to Larsa's recent revelations and that Khloe is throwing subliminal shade.

