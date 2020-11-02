Kendall Jenner slammed for throwing birthday party during pandemic

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has been slated on social media after hosting a huge birthday bash during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Tiana Williams

Kendall Jenner has received backlash on social media for throwing her own fancy 25th birthday party on Halloween, without masks or social distancing.

While Kendall's actual birthday isn't until Tuesday, the supermodel held huge pre-birthday party at Harriet's Rooftop atop the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

On Saturday (Oct 31st) many fans were excited to see what the Kardashian/Jenner family were dressing up as for Halloween.

However, when some fans became aware that Kendall hosted a partying, without attendee's wearing masks and social distancing.

According to E! Online, every guest and employee on site had to have a negative rapid COVID-19 test before entering the party – but this didn't stop people from criticising the event.

A video from Kylie's story found it's way to Twitter, and fans weren't happy. The video showed Kendall dressed as Pamela Anderson from her 1996 cult classic, 'Barb Wire'.

In the video, Kendall can be seen blowing out the candles of her massive birthday cake, while a masked waiter held the cake.

Fans were still unimpressed by the waiter wearing a mask, while the party guests did not.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: 'Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween.'

Another fan exposed a note to all guest attendees from the party, which encouraged guests to not share photos and videos on social media.

One fan who posted the photo of the note, wrote 'Not Kendall Jenner hosting a Halloween party in the middle of the pandemic and making a "no social media" rule so people wouldn't know.'

Kendall Jenner has not responded to the criticism for throwing her 25th birthday party.

See other fans reactions below.

not Kendall Jenner hosting a Halloween party in the middle of the pandemic and making a "no social media" rule so people wouldn't know pic.twitter.com/ZfmvooNMkk — ema | TAYLOR IS FREE (@repaotd) November 1, 2020

not Kendall Jenner hosting a birthday party with all these celebrities in attendance 💀 pic.twitter.com/xCCj5FHKnt — DEMI Documentary out now! (@ctrlovato) November 1, 2020

no but kendall jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t find out about it.... pic.twitter.com/RcRSUEBQ5o — ath⁷ (@jeonlvr) November 1, 2020

not all these celebs posting about wearing a mask, social distancing then showing up to kendall jenners party. eat the rich pic.twitter.com/NmPkOXaU1x — katie (@katiiestyles) November 1, 2020

