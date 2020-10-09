Kylie Jenner ‘puts high heel in sister Kendall’s neck’ during vicious fight

Kendall Jenner has accused her sister Kylie Jenner of putting a heel in her neck during a physical fight.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner got into a vicious physical fight, which led to Kim Kardashian calling security.

On Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (Oct 8) Kendall, 24, accused Kylie, 23, of 'putting her heel in her neck' during the fight.

The Jenner sisters claimed they would 'never speak to one another again' following the brawl.

In a clip from the show, Kim, 39, can be heard saying: 'It's an emergency! Go get Kendall!' as she overheard her sisters arguing in another vehicle, over Kourtney's phone.

The initial argument was sparked by Kendall being annoyed that Kylie took her outfit during the family getaway in Palm Springs, California.

'F*** you! F*** you!' Kendall screamed at her sister Kylie.

Corey Gamble, 39, who is their mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend, was riding with them when the fight happened.. 'Stop, stop, stop!' Corey repeatedly said to the sisters.

In another vehicle, while overhearing the argument, Kim told her driver 'We have to go get Kendall!'.

'Turn around, sir!' Kim commanded to her driver. 'Where are they? This is crazy!' Khloé, 36, said, as Kendall told Kylie, 'You put your f***ing heel into my f***ing neck!'

Admitting to putting her heel in Kendall's neck, Kylie said 'That's cause you f***ing slapped me!'.

In a confessional scene, Khloé reflected on the situation and said 'We're just hearing high-pitched screaming. We can't even figure out what's happening, and it just sounds really crazy.'

A producer of the show ran up to Kim's car and told her, 'They left in the other car.'

Kourtney worryingly said 'We need to find them'.

Kendall went into the car with Kim, Kourtney and Khloé and said 'I will never speak to Kylie again, ever.' The fight was evidently a big deal for the whole family.

