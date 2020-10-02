Kylie Jenner roasted after mistaking Australian flag in Twitter post

Kylie Jenner roasted after mistaking Australian flag in Twitter post. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Beauty Mogul Kylie Jenner has been mocked after posting the wrong flag for Australia in a promotional post.

Kylie Jenner has been roasted on social media after she made fans aware that she didn't quite know the Australian flag.

On Thursday (Oct 1) the 23-year-old billionaire, announced the launch date of several international websites for her skincare brand, Kylie Skin.

Taking to Twitter, Kylie wrote 'Hi guys, my team is working hard on my sites for the UK, Germany, France and Australia and we have a new launch date of October 7!'.

In the post, the beauty mogul shared the international links alongside a flag for each corresponding country. However, Kylie posted the wrong flag by the Australian link.

Keegan Bakker, a former radio host swiftly called Kylie out on her mistake. Bakker quote tweeted the post and wrote 'Not the Australian flag but good try darl x,' on Twitter.

Many other fans took to the social media platform to slam Kylie for mistakenly posting the South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands flag.

Keegan Bakker calls Kylie Jenner out for getting the Australian flag wrong. Picture: Twitter

Similarly, the Australian flag, features the Union Jack on a navy background, however in place of the Southern Cross and Federation star it has a small crest.

The British Overseas Territory is located in the Southern Atlantic ocean.

One fan wrote "or future reference this is the Australian flag" while sharing a photo of the Australian flag.

See other fans reactions below.

Umm honey thats not the Australian flag it’s this 🇦🇺 — Sad Bitch (@SadBitc06915667) September 30, 2020

Hi Kylie, my team wants to let you know that, that is not the Australian flag. My team also wants to let you know that if you type the word “Australia” in your phone the Australian flag will automatically come up. 🇦🇺 💁🏽‍♂️ — Mark (@Markish_Gambino) October 1, 2020