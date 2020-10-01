Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi wears £12,000 Hermes backpack to school

1 October 2020, 10:51

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi wears £12,000 Hermes backpack to first day of school.
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi wears £12,000 Hermes backpack to first day of school. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Stormi, 2, attended her first day of home school with her cousins.

It was a big week for Kylie Jenner, as her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster had her first day of home school - and she arrived in style.

The little tot, whose father is 'SICKO MODE' rapper Travis Scott, was seen in a photo taken by her mother Kylie sporting a baby pink Hermes Taurillon Clemence Kelly Ado Backpack, which retails for a staggering $12,000.

Stormi wore a £12,000 pink Hermes backpack to first day of school.
Stormi wore a £12,000 pink Hermes backpack to first day of school. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

"First day of home schooool!" Kylie, 23, captioned the image, as little Stormi posed in front of one of the makeup mogul's many expensive sports cars.

In a video posted by Kylie on her Instagram page, Stormi can be seen jumping around in excitement while chanting "First day of school! First day of school!"

Kylie's ex-boyfriend Travis, 29, who split with the reality star back in September 2019 after two years of dating, makes a subtle appearance towards the end of the clip.

View this post on Instagram

first day of schooooool 🖤📝

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

On her first day of home schooling, Stormi was joined by three of her cousins: Khloe Kardashian's daughter True, 2, and Kim Kardashian's youngest children Chicago, also 2, and Psalm, 1.

Meanwhile, Kylie is yet to speak out after rapper Tory Lanez admitted he has a "crush" on her, a comment he made on his controversial album 'Daystar', addressing his shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion.

After claiming he's been "framed" on the first track of the record, the topic of conversation later turns to Kylie Jenner, who was reportedly with Megan, 25, and Tory, 28, on the night of the shooting.

