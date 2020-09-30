Khloe Kardashian accused of copying Beyoncé with her 'new face'

Khloe Kardashian accused of copying Beyoncé with her 'new face'. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

Social media users thought the KUWTK star was 'cosplaying' as Beyoncé.

Khloe Kardashian is being roasted online over some promotional photos from her new partnership with beauty subscription service Ipsy.

After a blog post on the brand's site started circulating the internet, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star came under fire as social media users accused her of copying Beyoncé. Yes, Beyoncé.

Khloe Kardashian is being roasted online over the photos from her partnership with Ipsy. Picture: Getty

Many Twitter users pointed out that Khloe, 36, looks unrecognisable in the images, with some comparing her pink-themed shoot, brunette locks and "new face" to Beyoncé in her 'Check On It' music video.

"somebody PLEASE tell me why khloe kardashian is doing beyonce cosplay," wrote one user. "First Kylie and now Khloe? Why these girls tryna turn into Beyoncé? I mean I know why but ... why?" wrote another.

Another compared Khloe's new look to a "drag" version of the 'Crazy In Love' singer, while another wrote, "Not Khloe Kardashian trying to be Beyonce ?!! New month, new face."

Beyoncé in the Check on It video was a moment 😍 pic.twitter.com/TM9qLmmafg — helvetica hoochie (@96XJS) September 28, 2020

somebody PLEASE tell me why khloe kardashian is doing beyonce cosplay pic.twitter.com/42jLHIt6qP — zach (@zacharyjelks) September 29, 2020

Khloe is in full-on Beyonce drag now. pic.twitter.com/Ef2cPus9vH — MichaelBePetty (@MichaelBePetty) September 29, 2020

This isn't the first time Khloe has been called out for editing her photos. Earlier this year, the star was hailed "unrecognisable" after one selfie in particular caught people's attention.

Many fans suspected the mother-of-one had gone under the knife during the pandemic. On one of her photos, a fan wrote, "Why do you look so different in all your photos?", to which Khloe retorted, "From my weekly face transplant clearly".