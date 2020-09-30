Khloe Kardashian accused of copying Beyoncé with her 'new face'

30 September 2020, 15:45 | Updated: 30 September 2020, 16:23

Khloe Kardashian accused of copying Beyoncé with her 'new face'.
Khloe Kardashian accused of copying Beyoncé with her 'new face'. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

Social media users thought the KUWTK star was 'cosplaying' as Beyoncé.

Khloe Kardashian is being roasted online over some promotional photos from her new partnership with beauty subscription service Ipsy.

Khloe Kardashian fans think she’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby

After a blog post on the brand's site started circulating the internet, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star came under fire as social media users accused her of copying Beyoncé. Yes, Beyoncé.

Khloe Kardashian is being roasted online over the photos from her partnership with Ipsy.
Khloe Kardashian is being roasted online over the photos from her partnership with Ipsy. Picture: Getty

Many Twitter users pointed out that Khloe, 36, looks unrecognisable in the images, with some comparing her pink-themed shoot, brunette locks and "new face" to Beyoncé in her 'Check On It' music video.

"somebody PLEASE tell me why khloe kardashian is doing beyonce cosplay," wrote one user. "First Kylie and now Khloe? Why these girls tryna turn into Beyoncé? I mean I know why but ... why?" wrote another.

Another compared Khloe's new look to a "drag" version of the 'Crazy In Love' singer, while another wrote, "Not Khloe Kardashian trying to be Beyonce ?!! New month, new face."

This isn't the first time Khloe has been called out for editing her photos. Earlier this year, the star was hailed "unrecognisable" after one selfie in particular caught people's attention.

Many fans suspected the mother-of-one had gone under the knife during the pandemic. On one of her photos, a fan wrote, "Why do you look so different in all your photos?", to which Khloe retorted, "From my weekly face transplant clearly".

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Beyoncé News!

Latest Beyonce News

Beyoncé sends flowers with sweet message to fan with brain cancer.

Beyoncé sends flowers with sweet message to fan with brain cancer
Blue Ivy hilariously roasts Beyoncé over her corny Snoop Dogg joke.

Blue Ivy hilariously roasts Beyoncé over her corny Snoop Dogg joke
Beyoncé's "If I Were A Boy" sang by parrot in hilarious viral clip

Beyoncé's "If I Were A Boy" sang by parrot in hilarious viral clip
Beyoncé’s daughters Blue Ivy, 8, and Rumi, 3 star in new ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video

Beyoncé’s daughters Blue Ivy, 8, and Rumi, 3 star in new ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video
What is Beyoncé's Net Worth in 2020

What Is Beyoncé's Net Worth in 2020?

More News

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey reveals heartbreaking reason behind her sister moving in

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey reveals heartbreaking reason behind her sister moving in
Khloe Kardashian fans think she’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby

Khloe Kardashian fans think she’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby
Snoop Dogg reacts to gay scene in 50 Cent's 'Power Book II: Ghost'.

Snoop Dogg reacts to gay scene in 50 Cent's 'Power Book II: Ghost'

Snoop Dogg

Megan Thee Stallion throws shade at Tory Lanez following explosive album

Megan Thee Stallion throws shade at Tory Lanez following explosive album
Willow Smith is "proud" of Jada Pinkett-Smith for August Alsina confession.

Willow Smith is "proud" of Jada Pinkett-Smith for August Alsina confession