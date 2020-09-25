Tory Lanez slammed over Kylie Jenner lyrics amid Megan Thee Stallion drama

The rapper denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion on his surprise new project, Daystar.

Tory Lanez dropped his surprise self-titled project Daystar last night, and there's some pretty explosive claims on there regarding July's infamous shooting.

Tory Lanez 'blames' Megan Thee Stallion in alleged reaction to shooting

The Canadian rapper addressed the highly-publicised incident which left Megan Thee Stallion injured with gunshots wounds in her feet. The 'WAP' rapstress accused Lanez of firing the shots, but he hasn't been charged for the incident.

After claiming he's been "framed" on the first track of the record, the topic of conversation later turns to Kylie Jenner, who was reportedly with Megan, 25, and Tory, 28, on the night of the shooting.

Megan hopped on Instagram Live that night, hours before the time of the alleged shooting incident, and was seen hanging out with the beauty mogul, 23, in a swimming pool.

On the track 'Queen And Slim', Lanez spits:

Me and Kylie still off in the pool
We was chillin', kickin' sh**, was cool
Both of us didn't know you was trippin'
Even though I got a crush on Kylie, I woulda left with you if I knew you was dipping for the simple reason
You invited me but I can't act like shawty didn't excite me
I had took a wrong turn that-night

Kylie was reportedly with Megan, 25, and Tory, 28, on the night of the shooting.
Kylie was reportedly with Megan, 25, and Tory, 28, on the night of the shooting. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

On the track 'Sorry But I Had To', Lanez says Kylie was looking "heavenly" that night;

Like how that 1942 from Kylie house still got you talkin' crazy
F**k a hail or handshake from n***as
The past months, the energy been mad fake from n***as
But I'm lifted up, bring Saran Wrap, talents gifted up
And if I drop this s**t for a second I'm back to pick it up
Unapologetically, jumped inside a pool and Kylie's face was lookin' heavenly

People took to social media to criticise Lanez for holding Jenner in such high regard after dismissing Megan's claims, while also dragging other black female artists including Dream Doll ("Gimme one Dream Doll hit record (Mm), I'll wait") and Kehlani ("Don’t take me off the deluxe album that no one gives a fuck about").

Megan is yet to respond to the claims made by Tory on his new record. During an Instagram Live at the end of August, the Houston rapper said that Lanez shot her.

"Yes this n***a Tory shot me,” Megan said. "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s**t. Stop lying. Why lie?"

