Tory Lanez slammed over Kylie Jenner lyrics amid Megan Thee Stallion drama

Tory Lanez slammed over Kylie Jenner lyrics amid Megan Thee Stallion drama. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The rapper denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion on his surprise new project, Daystar.

Tory Lanez dropped his surprise self-titled project Daystar last night, and there's some pretty explosive claims on there regarding July's infamous shooting.

The Canadian rapper addressed the highly-publicised incident which left Megan Thee Stallion injured with gunshots wounds in her feet. The 'WAP' rapstress accused Lanez of firing the shots, but he hasn't been charged for the incident.

Lanez dropped his surprise project Daystar last night. Picture: Getty

Tory Lanez dropped his surprise self-titled project Daystar last night. Picture: Soundcloud

After claiming he's been "framed" on the first track of the record, the topic of conversation later turns to Kylie Jenner, who was reportedly with Megan, 25, and Tory, 28, on the night of the shooting.

Megan hopped on Instagram Live that night, hours before the time of the alleged shooting incident, and was seen hanging out with the beauty mogul, 23, in a swimming pool.

On the track 'Queen And Slim', Lanez spits:

Me and Kylie still off in the pool

We was chillin', kickin' sh**, was cool

Both of us didn't know you was trippin'

Even though I got a crush on Kylie, I woulda left with you if I knew you was dipping for the simple reason

You invited me but I can't act like shawty didn't excite me

I had took a wrong turn that-night

Kylie was reportedly with Megan, 25, and Tory, 28, on the night of the shooting. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

On the track 'Sorry But I Had To', Lanez says Kylie was looking "heavenly" that night;

Like how that 1942 from Kylie house still got you talkin' crazy

F**k a hail or handshake from n***as

The past months, the energy been mad fake from n***as

But I'm lifted up, bring Saran Wrap, talents gifted up

And if I drop this s**t for a second I'm back to pick it up

Unapologetically, jumped inside a pool and Kylie's face was lookin' heavenly

People took to social media to criticise Lanez for holding Jenner in such high regard after dismissing Megan's claims, while also dragging other black female artists including Dream Doll ("Gimme one Dream Doll hit record (Mm), I'll wait") and Kehlani ("Don’t take me off the deluxe album that no one gives a fuck about").

Tory said “Kylies face was looking heavenly”.. Lmfaoooo Tory is a sick ass bastard really dissing a black women just to up lift a white women... — 𝔹𝔸𝔹𝕐 𝔹𝔸ℕ𝕂𝕊 🦋 (@WOLFRAE__) September 25, 2020

So Tory really sat there and dropped a song uplifting and glorifying Kylie while dragging multiple black women including Kehlani, Megan, and Asian Doll?!? pic.twitter.com/hPWaFFJzRi — ✨𝐉𝐯𝐬𝐭𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐧 (@itsjvstjordn) September 25, 2020

Not Tory making it seem like Megan said he shot her because he flirted with Kylie pic.twitter.com/qiuKc7USDp — iamsaikad (@iamsaikad) September 25, 2020

Not Tory Lanez saying him and Megan was together and he still got feelings for her in one song, but then also saying he had a crush on Kylie and ain’t think she would be mad about it pic.twitter.com/u8GCNiY46v — Keys (@kiana_keys) September 25, 2020

Megan is yet to respond to the claims made by Tory on his new record. During an Instagram Live at the end of August, the Houston rapper said that Lanez shot her.

"Yes this n***a Tory shot me,” Megan said. "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s**t. Stop lying. Why lie?"