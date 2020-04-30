Kylie Jenner declares sister Kendall's clapback at 'sexist' video is "Tweet Of The Year"

Kylie Jenner declares sister Kendall's clapback as 'tweet of the year'. Picture: Getty

Kendall Jenner issued a blunt response after negative comments about her relationships with NBA players.

Kendall Jenner has been linked to a number of NBA players over the last few years and she was recently pictured with another, Devin Booker.

Reacting to the new pictures of Kendall's alleged new relationship, a tweet emerged referencing a TikTok of a young girl being thrown around and was captioned 'Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner'.

Defending the reality TV star and model, one Twitter user flipped the scenario and claimed 'Maybe she passing them around'.

Deciding to speak out on the claims and back up those coming to her defence, Kendall jumped onto Twitter and wrote, 'they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch'.

Naturally the hilarious tweet picked up over 500k likes an almost no time at all and even Kendall's sister Kylie came to back up her sibling on Twitter.

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

Celebrating Kendall's iconic clapback, Kylie wrote, 'lmfao tweet of the year' and tbh the way 2020 is going so far it has to be up there.

lmfao tweet of the year https://t.co/618eopr6UJ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 29, 2020

Kendall has previously been rumoured to have dated NBA stars D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma and Ben Simmons.

According to TMZ, a source denied that Kendall and Devin Booker are dating, saying, "Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!