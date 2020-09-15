Kendall Jenner shockingly admits she’s a ’stoner’ in new interview

Model Kendall Jenner has opened up about her marijuana smoking habit in a recent interview.

Kendall Jenner has shocked fans after making a revelation about her smoking habits. The 24-year-old model often stays away from addressing her personal life, however she revealed she's a 'stoner'.

Jenner 24, and her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41, recently went on Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson's 'Sibling Revelry' podcast – which was recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kendall and Kourtney were asked by the Hudson siblings, 'If there was a stoner (in your family who would it be?' Kourtney swiftly responded, 'Kendall', outing her sister.

Kendall surprisingly owned it and said "I am a stoner. No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there' the reality TV star admitted.

Jenner did not go into detail about her 'stoner' habits, however, she did reveal that Kylie is the most laid-back sister.

'Kylie is very non-judgemental,' Kourntey added.

Kourtney revealed that their mother Kris Jenner, was the person who came up with the idea to do their popular hit show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

Their sister Kim Kardashian recently announced the show will be ending after its 20th season in 2021.

During the interview, Koutney revealed that they started filming the footage with the Dash clothing store, then they started filming scenes with the family at dinner.

'I think they just decided to do a family show.' Kourtney added.

When asked if they look back at older episodes, Jenner said she will only watch if it's a 'really old' episode.

