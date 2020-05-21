Kendall Jenner to pay $90,000 after being sued over viral Fyre Festival post

Kendall Jenner is set to pay out a whopping $90,000 settlement after being sued for her Instagram post advertising the infamous Fyre Festival, back in 2017.

Multiple lawsuits were filed against Jenner and several other influencers and celebrities. They were sued by a bankruptcy trustee who is recovering money for it's investors.

Jenner, 24, has denied any liability related to the lawsuit but a settlement was reached after mediation with trustee Gregory Messer late last year.

On Tuesday (May 19) the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan filed that Jenner was paid $250,000 for her post that promoted the failed event, according to new court documents.

Kendall Jenner's 2017 Instagram Post promoting Fyre Festival landed her in a lawsuit. Picture: Instagram

The 24-year-old model was initially being asked to give back the $275,000 she received before the settlement was announced. However, the model made the settlement agreement.

According to Variety, several lawsuits were filed against the talent agencies who represent other music acts who were scheduled to appear at the festival.

Fyre Festival footage showed a deserted area with mattresses on the floor. Picture: Netflix - FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

They agencies were reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars, which were then supposedly distributed to the artists who were lined up to perform.

In March 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges and is currently serving six years in jail. The Fyre Festival organiser has also been ordered by the court to repay more than $26 million in restitution.

Kendall Jenner was initially asked to pay $275,000 before she reached an agreement. Picture: Instagram

The Fyre Festival was heavily staged by McFarland and rapper Ja Rule but went disastrously wrong. The pair both used influencers and celebrities to promote the idealistic luxury festival, turned tragedy.

50 Cent previously trolled Ja Rule for his involvement in Fyre Festival and even compared Kanye West's 'Sunday Service Brunch' to the disastrous event.