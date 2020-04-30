Jordyn Woods 'drags' Kendall Jenner in shady tweet after being spotted with her ex

30 April 2020, 15:16

Jordyn appeared to drag Kendall in a shady tweet.
Jordyn appeared to drag Kendall in a shady tweet. Picture: Getty

Kendall, 24, was spotted hanging out with NBA player Devin Booker, who once dated Jordyn.

Jordyn Woods may have just thrown some subtle shade at former friend Kendall Jenner over her new love interest.

Kylie Jenner declares sister Kendall's clapback at 'sexist' video as "tweet of the year"

On Tuesday (28 Apr), reality star and model Jenner, 24, was spotted hanging out with 23-year-old NBA player Devin Booker.

Reports claim the pair made an eight hour journey in Devin's $250,000 Mercedes Benz Maybach from Los Angeles to Sedona, Arizona, and were pictured while taking a rest break.

Kendall was spotted hanging out with NBA plater Devin Booker, who previously dated Jordyn Woods.
Kendall was spotted hanging out with NBA plater Devin Booker, who previously dated Jordyn Woods. Picture: Instagram

Sources insist the pair are just friends, with one telling TMZ: "Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group."

Anyway, here's where it gets interesting - it turns out Booker used to date Jordyn, who was famously shunned by the Kardashian-Jenner's after the infamous Tristan Thompson dating scandal last February.

Woods and Booker even went on a double date with Kendall and her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons in 2018, TMZ reports.

Eagle-eyed followers of Jordyn spotted her tweet a trio of trashcans and the phrase "haha good morning."
Eagle-eyed followers of Jordyn spotted her tweet a trio of trashcans and the phrase "haha good morning.". Picture: Instagram

After the news broke, it appears Jordyn found the humour in the situation.

Some of her eagle-eyed followers spotted her tweeting "haha good morning" followed by a separate tweet of three trash can emojis. Soon after posting, she deleted the tweets.

Meanwhile, Jenner clapped back after being trolled online about her previous relationships with NBA players following her recent trip with Booker.

