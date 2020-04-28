Jordyn Woods 'sends cryptic Instagram message' to ex-BFF Kylie Jenner

Fans think they spotted a secret message for Kylie Jenner in Jordyn Woods' new post. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Woods was famously ousted by the Kardashian-Jenner's last year after the infamous cheating scandal.

Jordyn Woods stunned fans with a sun-soaked throwback of herself at the beach - but it was her caption that got them talking.

The social media starlet, 22, took a moment to reflect on pre-isolation life by sharing a snap of herself in a bikini from a past holiday, her braids cascading down her back.

"imissyouandiloveyou," she captioned the photo, resulting in fans questioning whether or not the comment was a subtle nod to her former friendship with ex-BFF Kylie Jenner.

Jordyn's followers were convinced that she was hinting at missing her ex-BFF Kylie. Picture: Instagram

The photo is thought to have been taken during a vacation Jordyn shared with Jenner, also 22, before their friendship abruptly ended after the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

"She’s talking @kyliejenner, it was her who took this picture too," wrote one user, with another adding, "You were on vacay w Kylie I remember this lol it’s okay to miss her".

Another fan urged Jenner to mend her friendship with Woods, writing, "@kyliejenner We know you still love her. Get over what you thought and love her for what you know. @khloekardashian y’all know she and @realtristan13 know better. We love y’all Make up. Life is too short to assume."

Jordyn was famously shunned by the Kardashian-Jenners, including childhood friend Kylie Jenner, after the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Picture: Instagram

Woods was famously ousted by the Kardashian-Jenners, including childhood friend Kylie, last February after she allegedly kissed basketball player Tristan Thompson, who was then dating Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe later broke up with Tristan, who shares two-year-old daughter True with the Good American entrepreneur.

However, the pair are currently on good terms, with Thompson recently agreeing to be Khloe's sperm donor as she plans to freeze her embryos to have a second baby.