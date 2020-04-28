Kylie Jenner shocks fans with twerking skills in a bikini with BFF Stassie

The Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, stunned the Internet with her never-before-seen twerking.

Kylie Jenner showed off her twerking skills in a rare performance on her best friend's TikTok page - and people are shook.

Anastasia 'Stassie Baby' Karanikolaou shared the video of herself alongside the billionaire business owner, 22, who was wearing a black string bikini, dancing up a storm.

Kylie showed off some never-before-seen twerking skills with her best friend Stassie. Picture: TikTok

The pair danced to the viral Tiger King remix of Megan Thee Stallion's hit single 'Savage', with Kylie rounding off the video by displaying her never-before-seen twerking skills.

And social media users were left astounded by Jenner's moves. "Why have I watched the tiktok of Kylie Jenner of twerking lk 12 times?" wrote one.

"I just saw a video of Kylie Jenner twerking and I think it just changed my life," said another, while one added, "Kylie Jenner twerking in that tik tok got me feeling some type of way."

The billionaire business owner, 22, has been isolating in her new $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills, Caifornia. Picture: Instagram

Kylie, who has been isolating ex-boyfriend Travis Scott and their 2-year-old daughter Stormi, has been giving fans an inside look at her newly purchased $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills, Caifornia.

The lavish abode is 19,250 square feet in size and is part of a “resort compound”, according to TMZ. Initially on the market for $55 million, Kylie managed to score a huge discount on her new pad.

The property has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a luxury swimming pool and space to park 20 cars. The land surrounding the house is a stretch of 0.83 acres.