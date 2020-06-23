Kylie and Kendall Jenner accused of "refusing to pay factory workers"

Kylie Jenner and supermodel sister Kendall have been accused of exploiting their garment makers through their Kendall + Kylie fashion line.

Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall have come under fire amid reports that they have been refusing to pay factory workers who create garments for their Kendall + Kylie fashion line.

As reported by Remake, Kendall + Kylie is owned by Global Brands Group, who have allegedly been refusing to pay its workers who produce clothing for the brand due to a reduction in sales amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"Given the unpredictability of the situation, our retail partners have cancelled orders, and existing inventory and product in production may have no sell-through," wrote Rick Darling, CEO of Global Brands Group, in March.

"Consequently, we have no choice but to make the difficult decision to cancel all S/S 2020 orders from all suppliers (without liability)."

However, Remake report that as a result of the company's decision, women who make the clothes have been left in a vulnerable position and are at risk of "starving to death."

The report includes a statement from a garment worker in Bangladesh, who says, "At the factory gate, they told us to go away, that it was closed because of the virus. When they told us to [go back home], I only had six dollars left on me."

Cardi B has also been called out for her association with fast fashion brand Fashion Nova, who have reportedly left 50,000 garment workers in Los Angeles jobless and often with no government assistance because of their immigration status.

As the news surfaced, people took to social media to protest the treatment of these works and lobbied for Jenner to take action.

Kylie Jenner IS REFUSING TO PAY BANGLADESHI FACTORY WORKERS who are making her clothing line‼️‼️ wtf why is no one talking about this??? pic.twitter.com/dloDFZ09HY — Ishan 🇧🇩 (@ishanali101) June 22, 2020

people are dying in my country and fuckinf kylie jenner is ordering products for her company from them and refusing to pay them fuck everything — 🗣 (@aroseindhaka) June 17, 2020

Diddy's clothing brand, Sean Jean, is also owned by Global Brands Group. In their report, Remake say they spoke to Mostafiz Uddin, a Bangladeshi entrepreneur who runs a sustainable denim factory.

He claims Global Brands Group owes him hundreds of thousands of dollars for products his workers have made and were shipped earlier in the year.

"Here my workers are hungry, they are being agitated, they are very angry. I have promised them to pay wages. So please please make my payment," he wrote back in April.

Both Global Brands Group and the Jenner sisters are yet to respond to the reports.