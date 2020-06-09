Kylie Jenner breaks social distancing rules after being spotted 'partying until 1am'

9 June 2020, 10:53

Kylie was spotted partying until 1am at Los Angeles nightclub Bootsy Bellows.
Kylie was spotted partying until 1am at Los Angeles nightclub Bootsy Bellows. Picture: Instagram

The reality star, who recently 'lost' her billionaire status, was spotted parting with friend Fai Khadra at LA nightclub Bootsy Bellows despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kylie Jenner has been spotted leaving a nightclub despite social distancing rules still being in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie Jenner responds after Forbes accuse her of "lying" about billionaire net worth

The 22-year-old cosmetics guru, who was recently stripped of her billionaire status by Forbes, let her hair down for a night of partying alongside Kendall Jenner's best friend Fai Khadra at LA nightclub Bootsy Bellows.

Kylie Jenner and best friend Jai Khadra were spotted leaving the club at 1am.
Kylie Jenner and best friend Jai Khadra were spotted leaving the club at 1am. Picture: Instagram

Despite Bootsy Bellows closing its doors to the public due to COVID-19, it has been reported that club opened up its V.I.P section just for the partying duo.

Kylie and Palestinian model Khadra were seen arriving at the celeb hot spot linking arms, with neither of pair wearing masks. Reports say that they left the club at around 1:20am.

Residents of California have been advised to stay at home unless going out to get essential shopping or to a job that cannot be done from home.

Kylie Jenner has been isolating in her $35.6 million mansion with two-year-old daughter Stormi.
Kylie Jenner has been isolating in her $35.6 million mansion with two-year-old daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram

Jenner is yet to respond to the reports. The mother-of-one has been isolating with daughter Stormi, 2, in her newly-purchased $36.5 million 'resort compound' in Holmby Hills.

The star recently denied accusation made by Forbes that she and momager Kris Jenner had lied about her company figures and forged tax returns in order to gain the billionaire status.

"I thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol," she wrote in one of a series of tweets.

"I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period" she said, adding, ""even creating tax returns that were likely forged" that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kylie Jenner News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Raheem Sterling speaks out against racism in football

Raheem Sterling demands more "black people in leading positions" in football
Thomas Lane's family sets up donation fund for his legal defence

George Floyd murder: Charged officer Thomas Lane requests public donations for defence
Trey Songz and Usher were spotted at a protest together in Los Angeles.

Trey Songz and Usher spotted protesting together for Black Lives Matter

Usher

Blueface requests "George Floyd discount" at shop

Blueface requests "George Floyd discount" in 'pathetic' video amid protests

Trending

Dr. Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon were greeted with cheers after they married at the Logan hotel in Philadelphia.

Newlywed couple celebrate wedding at Black Lives Matter protest
BLM protests: Change, justice and equality are the reasons behind the protests

What are Black Lives Matter protests for? Justice, change and equality
Tekashi 6ix9ine teams up with Akon to record new music

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Akon shock fans with 'Locked Up Part 2'

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Terry Crews is facing intense backlash for his comments on "black supremacy".

Terry Crews slammed over controversial "black supremacy" comments
Black Lives Matter: Important questions and facts revealed

When did BLM start? Important facts about the Black Lives Matter movement