Kylie Jenner breaks social distancing rules after being spotted 'partying until 1am'

Kylie was spotted partying until 1am at Los Angeles nightclub Bootsy Bellows. Picture: Instagram

The reality star, who recently 'lost' her billionaire status, was spotted parting with friend Fai Khadra at LA nightclub Bootsy Bellows despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kylie Jenner has been spotted leaving a nightclub despite social distancing rules still being in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old cosmetics guru, who was recently stripped of her billionaire status by Forbes, let her hair down for a night of partying alongside Kendall Jenner's best friend Fai Khadra at LA nightclub Bootsy Bellows.

Kylie Jenner and best friend Jai Khadra were spotted leaving the club at 1am. Picture: Instagram

Despite Bootsy Bellows closing its doors to the public due to COVID-19, it has been reported that club opened up its V.I.P section just for the partying duo.

Kylie and Palestinian model Khadra were seen arriving at the celeb hot spot linking arms, with neither of pair wearing masks. Reports say that they left the club at around 1:20am.

Residents of California have been advised to stay at home unless going out to get essential shopping or to a job that cannot be done from home.

Kylie Jenner has been isolating in her $35.6 million mansion with two-year-old daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram

Jenner is yet to respond to the reports. The mother-of-one has been isolating with daughter Stormi, 2, in her newly-purchased $36.5 million 'resort compound' in Holmby Hills.

The star recently denied accusation made by Forbes that she and momager Kris Jenner had lied about her company figures and forged tax returns in order to gain the billionaire status.

"I thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol," she wrote in one of a series of tweets.

"I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period" she said, adding, ""even creating tax returns that were likely forged" that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading."