Kylie Jenner responds after Forbes accuse her of "lying" about billionaire net worth

29 May 2020, 17:22 | Updated: 29 May 2020, 17:28

Kylie Jenner claps back at Forbes after the publication accuse her for lying about her billionaire status
Kylie Jenner claps back at Forbes after the publication accuse her for lying about her billionaire status. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner has clapped back on Twitter after Forbes claims she "lied" about her wealth to gain her billionaire status.

Kylie Jenner has responded to claims that she lied about her billionaire status by American business magazine Forbes.

Kylie Jenner fans shocked by ‘lookalike’ baby photos of her and daughter Stormi

The 22-year-old beauty mogul fired back at claims that she inflated the side of her business and success, alongside figures for justification.

Forbes accused the Kardashian/Jenner family of creating a 'web of lies' and claimed Kylie lied about her company figures and forged tax returns in order to gain the billionaire status.

Taking to Twitter, Jenner vigorously refuted the claims with a tirade of tweets.

Kylie Jenner addressed Forbes claims that she "lied" about her billionaire status on Twitter
Kylie Jenner addressed Forbes claims that she "lied" about her billionaire status on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Jenner wrote "what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol."

Kylie continued "i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period".

She also wrote “even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading."

In another classy clap back tweet, she wrote "but okay i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine."

Kylie Jenner claims this is the last thing she wanted to have to address
Kylie Jenner claims this is the last thing she wanted to have to address. Picture: Twitter

She added "i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have"

Kylie made it clear that this is the last thing she wanted to have to address during a sensitive time, following the death of George Floyd.

In the original report, Forbes claimed that filings released by publicly traded Coty over the past six months reveal Kylie’s business is significantly smaller than what it actually was.

Forbes detailed all figures from Kylie's companies and broke down the reasons why she had not yet achieved billionaire status. See here.

Based on beauty giant Cot filings – which acquired a 51 percent stake of Kylie's makeup company with $1.2 billion value – Forbes alleges Kylie Cosmetics generated revenues and profits that were far less than what was talked about.

These claims come a year after Forbes put Kylie on the cover and hailed her the youngest self-made billionaire ever, two years in a row.

Forbes has now revealed Kylie's net worth is $900 million.

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kylie Jenner News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kylie Jenner

What Is Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth In 2020?

Jena Frumes has reportedly been dating Jason Derulo since March.

Who is Jason Derulo's girlfriend Jena Frumes? Instagram, net worth & age revealed

Jason Derulo

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on TV whilst covering Minnepolis riots

Black CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on TV while covering Minneapolis protests
Madonna has been criticised for posting a video of her son David dancing in honour of George Floyd.

Madonna sparks outrage after son David, 14, dances in tribute to George Floyd

Trending

George Floyd's rap name was 'Big Floyd'

George Floyd revealed as a member of a legendary 90's rap group
Khloe Kardashian clapped back at a fan who questioned her "different" face.

Khloe Kardashian claps back at people trolling her "unrecognisable" face
Officer Chauvin was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck before his death

George Floyd & Officer Chauvin "were co-workers for 17 years", official reveals
'Wireless Connect' - A virtual 360° festival

Wireless Festival 2020: Virtual 360° festival ‘Wireless Connect’ announced
Ice Cube & Tracee Ellis Ross talk new movie 'The High Note'

Ice Cube, Tracee Ellis Ross & Kelvin Harrison Jr discuss new film 'The High Note'