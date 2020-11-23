Sofia Richie ‘unfollows' ex Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Sofia Richie ‘unfollows' ex Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. Picture: Getty

22 year-old Sofia Richie 'unfollows' Amelia Gray Hamlin just a month after unfollowing her ex Scott Disick.

Sofia Richie has seemingly responded to her ex Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin's relationship.

Richie, 22 has unfollowed 'family friends' Amelia, Delilah Hamlin and their mother Lisa Rinna after news emerged of Amelia's new relationship Disick.

The popular socialite split with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, after a three year relationship in August. However, Scott has already moved on with 19-year-old Amelia.

Fans are convinced Richie has also cut ties with the Hamlin sisters and their mother on Instagram, by noticing they're now missing from her friends' list.

According to TheDailyMail, one fan said 'Sophia has unfollowed Lisa Rinna and the Hamlin sisters on Instagram. She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were "family friends"'.

Instagram shows Sofia Richie is no longer following Amelia Hamlin. Picture: Instagram

Richie unfollowed Rinna and the Hamlin sisters just a month after she unfollowed her ex Scott and his other baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian.

Amelia and father-of-three Scott first sparked romance rumours in October, when they were spotted arriving to Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday party together.

Earlier this year in August, Disick and his girlfriend of three years, Sofia Richie, 22 split up. Picture: Getty

A few weeks later, the pair appeared to confirm that they are dating as they took a walk along the Malibu seaside together.

In a photo, Scott is seen with his arm around Amelia, as she clutches and holds his hand, securing the grip.

Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick were first rumoured to be dating in October. Picture: Instagram

Scott has received backlash for dating "younger girls" on social media. Sofia Richie was 18 years-old when she began dating Scott. Now, he's in a relationship with 19 year-old Amelia.

Talk show host Wendy Williams chimed in on the criticism, saying "I suspect that Scott’s got a problem with young girls, you know."

"Like his mind is stunted in growth and he feels more comfortable talking to young girls".’

Many fans on social media have also defended Scott dating Amelia, claiming her age is not a factor as she's legal.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA