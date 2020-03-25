Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunion theory debunked by her 10-year-old nephew Mason Disick

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott relationship status exposed by Mason Disick. Picture: Getty

Mason Disick has exposed the relationship status between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, during an Instagram Live chat with his fans.

Kylie Jenner fans were excited when the beauty mogul seemingly confirmed she was back together with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, earlier this month.

However, Kylie's 10-year-old nephew, Mason Disick, debunked that theory when he took to Instagram Live.

On Tuesday (Mar 24) Kourtney Kardashian's oldest son, Mason, took to Instagram for a live chat with fans.

During the chat, Mason unveiled a bombshell, giving an update on the relationship status between his cosmetics mogul aunt and the Sicko Mode rapper.

so mason disick got instagram 🤣 ion think he was supposed to say that LMAOOO 😭 pic.twitter.com/bs8frfEQNX — +++ (@772l0ve) March 25, 2020

After a fan asked about whether Kylie and Travis are back together or not, Mason responded "No, Kylie and Travis are not back together," on Instagram Live.

The dating rumours began after the pair, who share two-year-old daughter Stormi, were spotted together on several occasions.

Kylie and Travis split in September, but sparked speculation of a rekindling in early March, when Kylie uploaded "It's a mood" with a series of photos of them both together.

Jenner, 22, followers spotted her wearing Scott's unreleased Cactus Jack Nike SB Dunk Lows in a Instagram photo on her private jet.

Additionally, People recently reported that Kylie has been getting closer to Travis after a source came forward.

The source revealed 'Things are great with Kylie and Travis. They are very happy. Kylie still isn't labeling their relationship. It seems they aren't seeing other people, though'.

However, in her March 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Kylie said 'We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her,'.

Kylie added: 'We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.'

