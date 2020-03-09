Kylie Jenner is getting roasted online for "trying to look like Beyoncé"

9 March 2020, 12:32

Kylie Jenner has been accused of 'copying' Beyonce in her latest Instagram photos.
Kylie Jenner has been accused of 'copying' Beyonce in her latest Instagram photos. Picture: Instagram

"Is this Kylie Jenner dressed up as Khloé Kardashian dressed up as Beyoncé?"

Kylie Jenner has been accused of 'copying' Beyoncé in her latest Instagram pictures, and Queen Bey's fans aren't having it.

Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls making fun of her "weird short toe" in bikini photos

The 22-year-old makeup mogul caused a stir on social media last week after posting some selfies showing herself rocking her new long blonde wavy tresses during a photoshoot.

Kylie was wearing a skin-tight green hooded leopard print dress and was pictured staring into the camera - and fans couldn't help but notice the striking similarities between herself and Bey.

Kylie Jenner was accused of 'copying' Beyoncé with her green leopard print dress and long blonde tresses.
Kylie Jenner was accused of 'copying' Beyoncé with her green leopard print dress and long blonde tresses. Picture: Instagram

People were convinced that Kylie "stole" Beyonce's look and accused her of copying the legendary singer, from her style all the way down to her hair and makeup.

"Is this Kylie Jenner dressed up as Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Beyoncé?" joked one. "Kylie Jenner attempting to copy Beyoncé Knowles Carter - a tragedy," wrote another.

"Kylie Jenner really asked her doctors to give her that beyonce smh," said one fan, while another added, "Kylie wanna be Beyoncé’s tethered so bad...."

Beyonce wore a very similar green leopard print dress back in 2013.
Beyonce wore a very similar green leopard print dress back in 2013. Picture: Getty

Kylie is yet to respond the comparisons. Stormi's mother recently defended her "weird" middle toe after people zoomed in on one of her bikini photos from her luxury Bahamas trip last week.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Beyoncé News!

Latest Beyonce News

Beyonce has been praised for changing the lyrics to 'XO' from "crashing" to "laughing".

Beyoncé changes triggering "crashing" lyric during Kobe Bryant memorial performance of 'XO'
Jay-Z has denies claims he and Beyoncé were "protesting" during the national anthem

Jay-Z slams claims he & Beyoncé were protesting by sitting during Super Bowl national anthem

Jay Z

Wendy Williams slammed Beyoncé and Jay-Z for not standing during the Super Bowl national anthem.

Wendy Williams slams Beyoncé & Jay Z for sitting down during Super Bowl national anthem
Beyoncé & Jay-Z spark controversy after staying seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowll

Beyoncé & Jay-Z sit down during Super Bowl national anthem sparking controversy
Beyoncé pays tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Beyoncé pays tribute to "beloved" Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in heartfelt post

More News

50 Cent roasted Bow Wow for falling over on stage.

50 Cent trolls Bow Wow after rapper falls off stage mid-performance

50 Cent

Meek Mill reveals his list of rappers who are killing the game

Meek Mill sparks debate among Hip-Hop fans with his list of best new rappers
Bhad Bhabie responds to online trolls on Instagram

Bhad Bhabie sparks concern after posting message about suicide over online trolling
Post Malone has denied using drugs after his recent performances concerned fans.

Post Malone responds to drug abuse claims after bizarre stage behaviour concerns fans
DaBaby responds after video of rapper slapping a female fan goes viral

DaBaby speaks out after footage of rapper slapping a woman at a nightclub surfaces