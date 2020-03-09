Kylie Jenner is getting roasted online for "trying to look like Beyoncé"

Kylie Jenner has been accused of 'copying' Beyonce in her latest Instagram photos. Picture: Instagram

"Is this Kylie Jenner dressed up as Khloé Kardashian dressed up as Beyoncé?"

Kylie Jenner has been accused of 'copying' Beyoncé in her latest Instagram pictures, and Queen Bey's fans aren't having it.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul caused a stir on social media last week after posting some selfies showing herself rocking her new long blonde wavy tresses during a photoshoot.

Kylie was wearing a skin-tight green hooded leopard print dress and was pictured staring into the camera - and fans couldn't help but notice the striking similarities between herself and Bey.

Kylie Jenner was accused of 'copying' Beyoncé with her green leopard print dress and long blonde tresses. Picture: Instagram

People were convinced that Kylie "stole" Beyonce's look and accused her of copying the legendary singer, from her style all the way down to her hair and makeup.

"Is this Kylie Jenner dressed up as Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Beyoncé?" joked one. "Kylie Jenner attempting to copy Beyoncé Knowles Carter - a tragedy," wrote another.

"Kylie Jenner really asked her doctors to give her that beyonce smh," said one fan, while another added, "Kylie wanna be Beyoncé’s tethered so bad...."

Beyonce wore a very similar green leopard print dress back in 2013. Picture: Getty

Kylie wanna be Beyoncé’s tethered so bad.... pic.twitter.com/8OCDqlhn79 — ⚜️ Suit Gawd, MPA (@Fresh_Logic) March 6, 2020

Is this Kylie Jenner dressed up as Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Beyoncé? https://t.co/y6H4SZyMTA — Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) March 6, 2020

Dog Kylie Jenner really was Beyonce for Halloween in March lmaooooooo they wild as hell — CraneCEO (@craneceo1) March 6, 2020

Surgeon: “what do you want?”



Kylie: “to look like Beyoncé”



Surgeon: “say no more” pic.twitter.com/3R5fYeEuLQ — David (@dxvidjb) March 6, 2020

Kylie is yet to respond the comparisons. Stormi's mother recently defended her "weird" middle toe after people zoomed in on one of her bikini photos from her luxury Bahamas trip last week.