Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls making fun of her "weird short toe" in bikini photos

The reality TV star shared a video of her feet after getting trolled in some of her bikini photos.

Kylie Jenner has defended her "weird" middle toe after people zoomed in on one of her latest sultry bikini snaps.

The makeup maven, 22, had been documenting her luxury Bahamas getaway with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi, best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and older sister Kendall Jenner, posting plenty of sun-soaked selfies on Instagram.

In one post, Kylie and Kendall, 24, can be seen posing in matching swimwear on the steps of their $10k per night villa. However, it was Kylie's foot that caught the attention of followers, who pointed out that her middle toe was shorter than the others.

Kylie Jenner shared a snap alongside older sister Kendall during their luxury Bahamas getaway. Picture: Instagram

"So nobody gone notice her short toe?" wrote one, while another added, "Toes throwing up gang signs." "Why her toes throwing gang signs tho," echoed another.

In response to the trolling, Kylie took to Instagram stories to explain that she once broke the middle toe on her right foot, causing it to appear shorter when flexed when compared to the opposite foot.

"So I broke this middle toe in middle school. There's nothing you can do for a broken toe, so I just had to let it heal how it wanted to heal," she said.

"So when I this [left foot] up they're all normal and like in place. And when I flex this [right foot] up this little guy is like out of place," she said, adding "By the way I have cute a** feet."

"There's nothing you can do for a broken toe, so I just had to let it heal how it wanted to heal," said of her short middle toe. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Kylie has reportedly been spending time with her ex-boyfriend - and Stormi's father - rapper Travis Scott.

The pair split at the end of last year, but they've allegedly rekindled their romance in recent months, and were spotted looking close at Stormi's 2nd birthday party.