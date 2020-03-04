Inside Kylie Jenner's $10k-per-night luxury Bahamas vacation villa

4 March 2020, 16:20

Kylie Jenner and her mini-squad enjoyed a luxury break on Harbour Island in the Bahamas.
Kylie Jenner and her mini-squad enjoyed a luxury break on Harbour Island in the Bahamas. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The makeup maven was joined by daughter Stormi, sister Kendall and best friend Stassie on the trip.

Kylie Jenner took a break from her busy schedule this weekend to enjoy a luxurious break in the Bahamas - and her villa was out of this world.

Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls making fun of her "weird short toe" in bikini photos

The 22-year-old 'self-mad billionaire' treated her friends and family to a slice of paradise with a stay at the palatial Villa Rosalita, which is nestled on the pink sand beaches of Harbour Island.

Kylie and sister Kendall pose on the steps of the luxury villa.
Kylie and sister Kendall pose on the steps of the luxury villa. Picture: Instagram

Costing upwards of an eye-watering $10,000 per night to rent out, TMZ report, Villa Rosalita is a brand new estate and includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus countless other luxe features.

The lavish estate comes fully staffed with a chef, housekeeper, a pool maintenance team, gardeners and laundry service, and offers breath-taking views of the Caribbean Sea.

Built with total privacy in mind, the property is encased with a lush tropical garden for ultimate solitude, and features a mammoth swimming pool which faces out to the pink sandy beach, surrounded by sunbeds, loungers, and a covered pavilion.

Kylie could be seen relaxing poolside with best friend Stassie.
Kylie could be seen relaxing poolside with best friend Stassie. Picture: Instagram
Supermodel Kendall posed in one of the villa's many luxe bathrooms.
Supermodel Kendall posed in one of the villa's many luxe bathrooms. Picture: Instagram

The sprawling landscaped property also features a guest house with a bar and a king-size bed, a gym, a huge kitchen complete with “chef-grade appliances” and a breakfast bar.

The gym, which includes weights and equipment, also feature a Peloton Bike connected to Live classes in New York, as well as an on-call yoga instructor.

The main house features twin staircases leading to the second-story veranda, hosting a luxe lounge and elegant alfresco dining table for 24 guests. Wide doors open to yet another luxurious lounge and dining table under high ceilings "fringed by delightful seashell molding", says the villa's AirBnb.

Jenner was joined by her two-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with ex Travis Scott.
Jenner was joined by her two-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with ex Travis Scott. Picture: Instagram
The villa also boasts an expansive swimming pool.
The villa also boasts an expansive swimming pool. Picture: Instagram

The palatial pad also features family-friendly amenities including bunk beds, a crib, a playhouse and a high chair - ideal for Kylie's two-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with rapper ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie was accompanied on the trip by her daughter, older sister Kendall, and friends Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer.

