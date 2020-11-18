Wendy Williams slams Scott Disick, 37, for ‘dating' Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19

Wendy Williams slams Scott Disick, 37, for allegedly dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19. Picture: Getty

The Talk Show Host revealed she thinks the rumoured romance is 'inappropriate'.

Wendy Williams has expressed her distaste for Scott Disick, 37 allegedly dating 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted with his arm around Hamlin, while they were walking down a beach together in Malibu.

Rumours of their romance were initially sparked when they went to Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday party together on Halloween.

However, it seems as though the pair has confirmed their romance, by sharing affection and getting close with one another on the beach.

While many fans criticised Scott for getting with girls significant younger than him, Wendy expressed her own thoughts on the controversial alleged couple.

On Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Show, the talk show host said: "Now, [Amelia’s a beautiful girl but lots of girls look like that. Do you see anything special? No."

Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, shares a photo on Instagram of herself in Malibu – where she was spotted with Scott Disick. Picture: Instagram

Delving into her theory, Wendy said: ‘I suspect that Scott’s got a problem with young girls, you know. Like his mind is stunted in growth and he feels more comfortable talking to young girls.’

Wendy then addressed Hamlin's mother – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna.

Looking down the camera lens, Wendy said: ‘Now Lisa Rinna, I’m so disappointed with you because I know you know about this because you love the limelight and you feel like this is a big move for her."

‘We wouldn’t have known your daughter and both her daughters are models, you know, pretty but random, and their father, Henry Hamlin.’

Scott Disick, 37, has received backlash for "dating girls significantly younger than him". Picture: Instagram

The TV Talk Show host then addressed Hamlin's actor father, Henry. She said: ‘Like Henry, I guess you checked out of this whole thing.'

'Like you’re fine with this? You’re fine with your 19-year-old daughter dating a 37-year-old man?’

Advising Amelia, Wendy added: ‘I say, Amelia, the ball is in your court. You play this man any which way you like.'

'Like I said before, he shouldn’t be dating you and you shouldn’t even be his friend. It all looks weird and inappropriate and please don’t go shoving a reality showdown our heads. We’re not watching this.’

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, 22, split after three years of being together, in May this year. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year in May, Disick and his girlfriend of three years, Sofia Richie, 22 split up. The daughter of Lionel Richie, was just 18-years-old when she began dating Scott.